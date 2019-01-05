9 questions to ask before working with a personal trainer

From Cosmopolitan

If 2019 is The Year You're Going To Get Fit (girl, same) then there's every chance you're considering getting a personal trainer. And it makes sense; the benefits of one-on-one training mean you can quickly focus on areas you want to target and make sure you're using the equipment right.

But, of course, a personal trainer can make a huge dent in your bank balance – which is why you want to make sure you're getting the best from them. Before you make the commitment and hand over a chunk of your hard-earned money each week, check you've found the right PT by asking these questions:

1. How do I know which areas to train?

Get it right before you start training and make sure you find a PT who understands all body types. Want to tone your stomach? Get stronger? Work on your general fitness levels? A good personal trainer should know exactly where to start.

Keith McNiven, founder of London based personal training company Right Path Fitness tells Cosmopolitan UK: “It's the PT’s job to bring balance to their training programme so that they are working the deltoids,biceps and triceps - rather than just the biceps. Or maybe it's incorporating abs exercises with a fat loss workout.

“A better approach in the first instance, is often thinking about your headline goal - like to increase your stamina, lose fat or build muscle. Your PT can advise on the areas to train, how often and how.”

2. Is it safe for me to train away from the gym and without your assistance?

If your budget doesn't stretch to three sessions a week (let's be honest, most won't) you probably want to know if you can take what you've learnt and work solo. A good PT should say yes.

“One of the benefits of working with a PT is that they’ll show you the correct technique to perform the exercises you need to do, so you’ll be one step ahead of the rest of the fitness pack who are just trying to muddle through,” Keith explains. “A PT should give you 100% during the sessions you have with them, but outside of that time, you also need to be putting in the work.”

3. How do I go about setting goals for myself?

If you don't even know where to begin, your personal trainer should be able to help.

“The good thing about goals is that they are adaptable and you can just keep on making them bigger and better as you progress further into your fitness journey,” Keith says. “Every PT works differently, but working with you on developing your goals is something they will definitely do.

“A good approach is often taking a big headline goal like to get fit and to break that down into smaller steps; like to run one mile without stopping in January. Then as you achieve this smaller step you set the next.

“Every step you take leads you closer to that big headline goal of getting fit. Talking about goals is page one of the PT manual - in fact, they’ll probably be asking you about your goals in your very first chat!”

4. Are weights important for me?

Weight training isn't just for hardcore gym-goers – it should be an important part of any training schedule, and a PT can show you exactly how to get it right.

Keith says: “Weights are so important for women, especially when you hit your thirties because that’s the age when you stop naturally developing muscle and start losing it.

