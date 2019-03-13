9 safety checks you should do before and during every bike ride

From Country Living

For some, there's no better way to explore the countryside than on a bike – it's quicker and more exhilarating than walking and it allows you to cover a greater distance and see more beautiful views without the fumes of an engine.

But, as with any machine, it's important we consider safety at all times so our country rides are not interrupted by a country graze on the knee or worse.

We spoke to the Marie Curie Etape Caledonia Race event's route manager, Jim Bellinger, and asked him to share his top cycling safety tips. Follow these when you're cycling by yourself and with your family to make sure your ride is as safe as it can be.

BEFORE HEADING OUT...







1. Check your planned route with a map or an online mapping tool, as it will give you a good idea of any changes in gradient and if the route leads you down any major roads.

2. Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out and place it in a waterproof phone carrier, if you have one.

3. Be sure to check the weather, plan accordingly and if necessary apply skin protection. Clothes wise, make sure it's water and windproof – the tops of hills can often be exposed even in summer and it's easy to become cold very quickly if you break down or need to stop for a certain period of time. To avoid dirt/grit and bugs getting in your eyes, sports glasses can be useful.

4. With regards to your bike, make sure it's roadworthy. This includes checking the brakes as you'll need them for the descents, and checking the condition of your tyres – apply lubricants if needed.

5. Prepare a tool kit for longer rides. It's wise to carry a couple of spare inner tubes, tyre levers, a bike pump, spare chain links and a multi tool because, if you're riding in the countryside, you might be a while away from the nearest bike shop or mechanic. Lights are vital during the winter but worth taking with you in case you end up out on your bike for longer than you planned.

6. Take fuel! Carry energy gels and bars and a minimum of two bottles of water. Be sure to take liquids and sugars on board at regular intervals – don't wait until you get thirsty because this means you are already dehydrated. Put any unwanted wrappers in the bin and finally don't forget a payment card and a small amount of cash, just in case you run out of provisions or don't take enough.

