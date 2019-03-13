9 safety checks you should do before and during every bike ride

For some, there's no better way to explore the countryside than on a bike – it's quicker and more exhilarating than walking and it allows you to cover a greater distance and see more beautiful views without the fumes of an engine.
But, as with any machine, it's important we consider safety at all times so our country rides are not interrupted by a country graze on the knee or worse.
We spoke to the Marie Curie Etape Caledonia Race event's route manager, Jim Bellinger, and asked him to share his top cycling safety tips. Follow these when you're cycling by yourself and with your family to make sure your ride is as safe as it can be.
BEFORE HEADING OUT...
1. Check your planned route with a map or an online mapping tool, as it will give you a good idea of any changes in gradient and if the route leads you down any major roads.
2. Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out and place it in a waterproof phone carrier, if you have one.
3. Be sure to check the weather, plan accordingly and if necessary apply skin protection. Clothes wise, make sure it's water and windproof – the tops of hills can often be exposed even in summer and it's easy to become cold very quickly if you break down or need to stop for a certain period of time. To avoid dirt/grit and bugs getting in your eyes, sports glasses can be useful.
4. With regards to your bike, make sure it's roadworthy. This includes checking the brakes as you'll need them for the descents, and checking the condition of your tyres – apply lubricants if needed.
5. Prepare a tool kit for longer rides. It's wise to carry a couple of spare inner tubes, tyre levers, a bike pump, spare chain links and a multi tool because, if you're riding in the countryside, you might be a while away from the nearest bike shop or mechanic. Lights are vital during the winter but worth taking with you in case you end up out on your bike for longer than you planned.
6. Take fuel! Carry energy gels and bars and a minimum of two bottles of water. Be sure to take liquids and sugars on board at regular intervals – don't wait until you get thirsty because this means you are already dehydrated. Put any unwanted wrappers in the bin and finally don't forget a payment card and a small amount of cash, just in case you run out of provisions or don't take enough.
WHEN YOU'RE ON THE ROAD...
7. Consider other vehicles. Constantly be aware of other traffic, particularly in rural areas, as drivers may not be expecting to see cyclists. You should also expect to share the road with large farm vehicles and buses and on narrow roads in particular they may need more room than anticipated. Certain parts of a route may often allow you to go faster than is safe to do so, so be aware of road conditions and terrain changing suddenly, and look out for hidden dips and blind bends. Always ride within your level of skill, limits and ability.
8. Consider other people. Ride considerately when cycling in areas shared with pedestrians. Maintain a moderate speed and give an audible warning to alert pedestrians of your presence. As well as people, be prepared to meet animals both wild and domestic whilst out riding. Pay particular attention when approaching a horse and rider, especially from behind. Provide a good, audible signal that will warn both rider and horse that you are approaching, then reduce your speed and give both a wide birth when passing so as not to alarm the horse.
WHEN RIDING IN A GROUP...
Make sure that all cyclists in your group are aware of how they should be riding together. Between you, agree on signals and then follow the key tips below to ensure a safe group riding position:
- If you're riding two abreast, make sure your handle bars are in line with the cyclist next to you and that your elbows are between 15- 50cm apart.
- Keep a steady pace and a straight line; it can be tempting to get half a wheel space in front, however this can lead to an increase in the overall pace.
- Try and increase the speed a little to maintain your handle bar position if you're a rider on the outside of a corner.
- Allow the inside rider some space to avoid drain covers and road debris – don't pin them to the kerb.
- Equally if you're the inside rider, don't drift too far out from the kerb as the outside rider may end up riding into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the road.
- Always make room so that, if there's a problem, outside riders can fit in behind you.
And, most importantly, enjoy and make sure you stop to take in the views!
