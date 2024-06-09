9 Things Home Security Experts Never, Ever Do When They Leave Their Homes

Whether you’re going on an extended trip or just heading to work for the day, there are things you may (or may not) do when you leave that can actually compromise your home’s safety.

Close-up of a person’s hand adjusting settings on a home security keypad attached to a wall
Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

“[Some] actions, or lack thereof, can significantly increase the risk of a burglary by providing information or access to potential intruders,” Gene Petrino, a retired SWAT commander and co-founder of Survival Response LLC, told HuffPost. “By addressing these vulnerabilities, you can regain control and better safeguard your home against unauthorized entry and possible theft.”

Door slightly open with a key ring hanging from the doorknob. Beyond the door, a kitchen table and part of a kitchen are visible

From posting real-time location updates on social media to leaving your key under the front door mat, we talked to home security experts about what they don’t do — and what they do instead — to protect their own homes while they’re away.

Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

1. Posting your real-time location on social media

A person holds a smartphone and takes a photo of a coffee cup and another object on a wooden table

2. Forgetting to lock windows and doors and turn on the alarm system

A slightly fogged window looking out onto a blurry, green landscape with a visible window handle in the center

3. Taking the same route every time you leave home

Hands on the steering wheel while a GPS navigation app shows a delivery route on a smartphone mounted in a car

4. Leaving tools and ladders out

A ladder is leaned against the side of a house with horizontal siding, standing on a grassy area next to a concrete foundation

5. Keeping the porch light on during the day

Front porch of a house with wooden flooring, a wreath on the door, and an arched stone column on the right side

6. Letting mail and packages pile up

Several cardboard delivery boxes of varying sizes are stacked on a porch

7. Neglecting lawn care and snow removal

A small, lush backyard garden with overgrown grass, various plants, and trees, bordered by fences

8. ‘Hiding’ a key under the mat or flowerpot

A hand lifts a red welcome mat to reveal a house key attached to a keychain underneath it

9. Leaving your car parked in the same visible spot

A silver SUV is parked in a driveway leading up to a house with a brick facade and a covered carport. Green bushes line both sides of the concrete driveway

The bottom line: Make your home look secure and as normal as possible.

A person wearing glasses works on a computer, with code reflected in their glasses and multiple computer screens in the background

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

