9 Things Home Security Experts Never, Ever Do When They Leave Their Homes

Whether you’re going on an extended trip or just heading to work for the day, there are things you may (or may not) do when you leave that can actually compromise your home’s safety.

“[Some] actions, or lack thereof, can significantly increase the risk of a burglary by providing information or access to potential intruders,” Gene Petrino, a retired SWAT commander and co-founder of Survival Response LLC, told HuffPost. “By addressing these vulnerabilities, you can regain control and better safeguard your home against unauthorized entry and possible theft.”

1. Posting your real-time location on social media

2. Forgetting to lock windows and doors and turn on the alarm system

3. Taking the same route every time you leave home

4. Leaving tools and ladders out

5. Keeping the porch light on during the day

6. Letting mail and packages pile up

7. Neglecting lawn care and snow removal

8. ‘Hiding’ a key under the mat or flowerpot

9. Leaving your car parked in the same visible spot

The bottom line: Make your home look secure and as normal as possible.

