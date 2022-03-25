Where to watch 2022 Oscar nominated movies in Canada: Dune, Spencer and more

Here's where to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies in Canada.

The Oscars are just around the corner — and if haven't already watched this year's nominated films, there's still time to stream them ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Leading the race is the Netflix Western film "The Power of the Dog" (click here to read interviews with the cast), with 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst.

"Dune" follows with ten nominations; Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and "West Side Story" follow, each with seven nominations.

Other noteworthy performances include the international feature film "Drive My Car," and Will Smith for "King Richard," who seems to be the likely frontrunner for Best Actor.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST. The show will be broadcast on CTV in Canada, and is slated for an in-person ceremony.

How can I stream Oscar-nominated movies?

Most of this year's stellar films are currently available to stream from the comfort of our own homes, and others on digital platforms.

Scroll through for this year's top Oscar-nominated movies that you'll want to add to your watch list ahead of this year's awards ceremony.

Where to stream Best Picture nominees

The Power of the Dog. Image via Netflix

This Western psychological drama earned the most Oscar nominations of 2022, and is written and directed by Jane Campion. It is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same title. A domineering but charismatic rancher Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) starts to gaslight his brother's new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her teen son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) — until long-hidden secrets come to light. The film is also nominated for Best actor (Cumberbatch), supporting actors (Plemons, Smit-McPhee), supporting actress (Dunst), cinematography, director (Campion) and adapted screenplay.

Where to stream: Netflix

Belfast. Image via Focus Features

This semi-autobiographical film chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son Buddy (Jude Hill) as he navigates his childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland. It's based partly on actor/director Kenneth Branagh's childhood. The film is also nominated for best supporting actor (Ciarán Hinds), supporting actress (Judi Dench), director (Branagh) and original screenplay.

Where to stream: Available to rent $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

CODA. Image via Apple TV+

As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. It was also nominated for best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur) and adapted screenplay.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

King Richard. Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Richard Williams (Will Smith) is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. He trains them on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., and shapes the girls' commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. It's also nominated for best actor (Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), and writing.

Where to stream: Crave

Dune. Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. It's also nominated for adapted screenplay, original score and more.

Where to stream: Crave

Nightmare Alley. Image via IMDB

In 1940s New York, Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) learns new skills from a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival and then decides to team up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) for an ambitious plan to scam a powerful and dangerous tycoon.

Where to stream: Disney+

Licorice Pizza. Image via IMDB

Inspired by true stories from director Paul Thomas Anderson’s life, this film set in 1970s-era Hollywood where Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) grow up and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. It's also nominated for best director (Anderson) and original screenplay.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

West Side Story. Image via Disney+

Tony (Ansel Elgort) spots Maria (Rachel Zegler) at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. It's also nominated for best supporting actress (Ariana DeBose) and director (​​Steven Spielberg).

Where to stream: Disney+

Drive My Car. Image via IMDB

Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production at a theatre festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. This film is nominated for both best picture and best international film, as well as best director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi) and adapted screenplay.

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Where to stream Films with Best Actor/Actress Nominees

tick, tick...BOOM!. Image via Netflix

On the brink of turning 30, promising theatre composer Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out. Based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson, before he wrote his final opus Rent.

Where to stream: Netflix

The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Image via Searchlight Pictures

This film details the incredible real-life story of the spectacular rise, fall and resurrection of the "Queen of the Eyelashes." Many times hilarious and often times tragic, it is an amazing tale of one of the most adored and reviled women of our time. Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tammy Faye and is a frontrunner to win.

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

The Lost Daughter. Image via Netflix

A college professor (Olivia Colman) confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. It's nominated for best actress (Olivia Colman), supporting actress (Jessie Buckley) and adapted screenplay.

Where to stream: Netflix

Tragedy of Macbeth. Image via Apple TV+

A Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power. It's nominated for best actor (Washington), cinematography and production design.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Spencer. Image via Neon.

The film is a reimagining that takes place over three days in 1991 when Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) heads to Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. Her marriage to Prince Charles has long since grown cold, and rumours of affairs and a divorce abound. Stewart is nominated for best actress.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Being the Ricardos. Image via Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos" takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during one week of their ground-breaking sitcom "I Love Lucy." The film received three acting nominations: best actor (Bardem), actress (Kidman) and actor in a supporting role (J.K. Simmons).

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

