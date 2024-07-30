A bottle of this Paula's Choice exfoliant sells every 12 seconds — get it for $14

An exfoliant can do wonders for your skin, helping to slough away dead skin cells, reduce signs of aging and brighten your complexion. But there are so many on the market that you may not know where to begin. We'll make it easier for you: More than 74,000 Amazon reviewers of all ages and skin types swear by this No. 1 Amazon bestseller: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. It cleanses skin, helps with cell turnover and starts at just $14 for the travel size — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, 1 ounce The key ingredient here is beta hydroxy acid, or BHA, which helps clear away dead skin cells, dirt and grime that can clog pores. As this exfoliator removes layers of dead skin, it exposes newer ones. The result? A brighter complexion and less noticeable fine lines and wrinkles. $14 at Amazon

Because this is a gentle exfoliant, it can be used daily (but if you notice dry patches developing, dial down usage to a few times a week). Along with unclogging pores, it also works to eliminate blackheads and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, both of which can contribute to adult acne.

"I am 50. Love the sun and have had acne issues in the past," one five-star reviewer explained. "This has evened my skin tone, reduced the look of fine lines, evened out dark patches and made my skin smooth and soft like butter. Everything feels tighter."

To help reduce dryness or redness, this exfoliant includes green tea extract, a skin-soothing antioxidant. Paula's Choice is also free of fragrances, dyes and parabens.

Looks like Paula isn't the only one who loves this exfoliant — according to the brand, five people snap up one of these every minute. (Amazon)

Reviewers with all types of skin concerns rave about Paula's Choice exfoliant.

"I finally have great skin," said another shopper. "Love this product. I wish I had it my whole life. It has helped diminish pores, clear adult acne and even reduce wrinkles. It makes my skin soft, too. I finally, at 50, have great skin. It is also working for my 20-year-old daughter who suffers from acne."

Another reviewer said her results were almost instant: "I am over 50 and still have issues with acne," she explained. "I started using this about two weeks ago and noticed an improvement the first day. Now, two weeks later, my skin is completely clear."

"When I first tried it, I was skeptical, but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth and clean my face felt," wrote a final fan. "I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell, but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!"

Looking for something that fits in your carry-on? The exfoliant also comes in a smaller size:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

