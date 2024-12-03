A bunch of Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale right now — save up to 50% with these deals

In the spirit of giving, I'm here with a list of the best Cyber Monday deals on Oprah-approved finds.

I've got some news that'll make your spirits bright: Tons of Oprah's faves — yep, the ones on her annual holiday gift guide, aptly named Oprah's Favorite Things — are still marked down during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale So, if you've been waiting to shop her top picks from this year and years past, now's the best time to do so.



Lady O made her list, now we're checking it twice to find all the best Cyber Monday deals. From ultra-cozy Dearfoams slippers at a 50% discount to a trendy tumbler under $20 (take that, Stanley!), you can snag holiday gifts for the whole family at a fraction of the price. She has a lot of pull, so grab anything that catches your eye pronto because these picks are sure to sell out at prices this low.



Not all Cyber Monday deals are created equal, so rest assured that I compiled the best of the best down below. Consider this list my gift to you!

Best Cyber Monday deals on Oprah's Favorite Things

Amazon Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Slipper $31 $44 Save $13 Oprah loves a solid pair of slippers as much as the next person. (See? Stars are just like us!) These cozy slip-ons are her most recent faves — they have a chic faux-fur collar, a textured knit exterior and a much-appreciated memory foam insole. Plus, as she put it, they're a great way to deliver "relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest.” All nine colors are on sale, but some have steeper discounts than others. Go with navy or black to get the most bang for your buck — they're half off! $31 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $44 at Macy's

Amazon Corkcicle 24-Ounce Cold Cup $17 $35 Save $18 These days, everyone has a "big dumb cup" — Oprah included. Her pick: Corkcicle's insulated tumbler, which keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and hot up to five. It's dishwasher-safe, virtually spill-proof and cupholder-friendly — not all of which can be said for some of the trendiest tumblers on the market. Snag the lavender one that caught Oprah's eye back in 2023, now nearly half off. $17 at Amazon

Softies Softies Ultra-Soft Solid Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set $111 $139 Save $28 Traveling by plane soon? Planning on spending a cold winter snuggled up inside? Both are solid reasons to invest in this two-piece lounge set that's so pillowy and soft, it's actually named after a marshmallow. Look familiar? Softies are a longstanding favorite brand of Oprah's, having popped up on her famous list since 2017! This V-neck set "remains the best for lounging around," she said once again for 2024. And it doesn't just come in winter white — you can choose from black, teal, purple, grey and more, and they're all on sale for Cyber Monday. $111 at Amazon

Messermeister Messermeister Avanta 10-Piece Pakkawood Knife Block Set $150 $230 Save $80 with coupon Leave it to Oprah to find a knife block that's so sculptural, it looks like it was designed by an architect. The knives inside are just as impressive: made from German X50 stainless steel, as sharp as can be and corrosion-resistant, to boot. The top-tier blades have a great back story, too. "This women-owned business originally developed this line for a culinary school," Oprah noted. "Now chefs and cooking newbies can appreciate the balance and heft of each blade and how great the block looks on their counter.” "It has the mid-century-modern vibe," a shopper added. "Luckily, they are also great knives. Very sharp! We are very happy with the ease of cutting and chopping." Save $80 with coupon $150 at Amazon

Café Couture/Amazon Café Couture Oven with Air Fry $280 $449 Save $169 There are a lot of air fryer ovens out there but only one that Oprah would go to bat for: this one with 14-in-1 version that comes in a cool, matte white finish (as well as matte black and silver options). In addition to air fry, bake, roast, toast and beyond, this appliance has a special CrispFinish feature that you can use to melt, caramelize, brown or crisp your food for a delectable finishing touch. "Not to large not to small, it's the Goldilocks of counter top ovens," wrote a fan. "No matter what you cook in it is soooo easy to hand wash and comes out looking new." $280 at Amazon

Mali+Lili Mali & Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo $35 $44 Save $9 Jet-setting in the new year? "This vegan leather set is ideal for travel," Oprah wrote back in 2023. Put your makeup and skincare essentials in the zippered pouch, then stick it inside the larger drawstring one, which has a removable strap to turn it into a stylish crossbody purse. Snag this duo for $25 with the on-page coupon — that's less than $15 a bag! $35 at Amazon

Amazon McEvoy Ranch Whipped Body Butter $39 $49 Save $10 Oprah loves a "good body butter" — and this one from a California-based olive oil farm is as luxe as it gets. It's enriched with hyaluronic acid, retinol, rosehip fruit oil and olive oil (of course) for maximum moisture. Grab it in one of three scents — citrus (Oprah's fave), lavender or unscented — for $10 off. $39 at Amazon

