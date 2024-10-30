A bushel of Anthropologie fall dresses are on sale right now — starting at $60

Anyone who tells you that flowy dresses are firmly for warm weather is wrong and hates joy. Dresses are an all-season staple, especially when it comes to fall fashion. You just need to get a little creative with layering sweaters, jackets, etc. and leave the strappy sandals at home. And maybe this is a hot take, but some of the best of the best are meant for fall. So, we decided to dig through the reigning champ of flowy dresses to see what's out there: Anthropologie.

If you know, you know, but at any given time the retailer is full of cute dresses, and right now you can find hundreds of autumnal styles hiding in the sale section (and sundresses if you're already dreaming of your next vacation). Got a new pair of fall boots this year and need something to pair them with? Just really love a good frock want to zhuzh up your closet? Scroll below to shop our favorite fall dresses on sale at Anthropologie.

Anthropologie 4SI3NNA V-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress $100 $158 Save $58 Ignore the haters: Florals are perfect for fall — especially dark and moody florals like this dress. The boho style is both on-trend and flattering at the same time thanks to the front knot, V-neck and asymmetric skirt hem. Wear it by itself or pop on a denim jacket depending on the weather. Doing your best Stevie Nicks impression is encouraged. $100 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Maeve Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Shirt Dress $100 $168 Save $68 Between the plaid print, buttons and collar, this dress is basically the back-to-school uniform you actually wanted to wear. It's crisp and playful while still being appropriate for the office. Oh, and the smocked bodice keeps things so comfy, especially if your boob size changes every month. A win is a win! $100 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Sleeveless Mock-Neck Maxi Dress $100 $188 Save $88 Ah, the sweater dress. She's comfortable, reliable and eternally chic. This gray one, however, takes your basic one and amps up the sophistication with the uber-flattering turtleneck and ribbed texture. And that secret slit? To die for. Wear it by itself of strap on a belt for an even more snatched waist. Prepare for all of the "where did you get that?!" questions. $100 at Anthropologie