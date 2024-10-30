We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
A bushel of Anthropologie fall dresses are on sale right now — starting at $60
These fun and flowy styles will look sooo good with that new pair of boots you just bought.
Anyone who tells you that flowy dresses are firmly for warm weather is wrong and hates joy. Dresses are an all-season staple, especially when it comes to fall fashion. You just need to get a little creative with layering sweaters, jackets, etc. and leave the strappy sandals at home. And maybe this is a hot take, but some of the best of the best are meant for fall. So, we decided to dig through the reigning champ of flowy dresses to see what's out there: Anthropologie.
If you know, you know, but at any given time the retailer is full of cute dresses, and right now you can find hundreds of autumnal styles hiding in the sale section (and sundresses if you're already dreaming of your next vacation). Got a new pair of fall boots this year and need something to pair them with? Just really love a good frock want to zhuzh up your closet? Scroll below to shop our favorite fall dresses on sale at Anthropologie.
Ignore the haters: Florals are perfect for fall — especially dark and moody florals like this dress. The boho style is both on-trend and flattering at the same time thanks to the front knot, V-neck and asymmetric skirt hem. Wear it by itself or pop on a denim jacket depending on the weather. Doing your best Stevie Nicks impression is encouraged.
Between the plaid print, buttons and collar, this dress is basically the back-to-school uniform you actually wanted to wear. It's crisp and playful while still being appropriate for the office. Oh, and the smocked bodice keeps things so comfy, especially if your boob size changes every month. A win is a win!
Mini dresses for fall are a no-brainer. Hello, that's why tights exist! This timeless style is frilly, airy and will make you want to spin like an autumnal princess. It features little lace detailing, billowy sleeves with a smocked wrist and hidden buttons sneaking up the back. And that skirt? It'll make your legs look miles long, especially when paired with a good pair of boots.
Everyone needs a good throw-on-and-go dress, even when it's hot coffee season. We're obsessed with this adjustable, easy breezy style because you can wear it 24/7/365 depending on what you pair with it. Pro tip? Layer it over a black turtleneck and pair it with some short black booties for a classic look.
Ah, the sweater dress. She's comfortable, reliable and eternally chic. This gray one, however, takes your basic one and amps up the sophistication with the uber-flattering turtleneck and ribbed texture. And that secret slit? To die for. Wear it by itself of strap on a belt for an even more snatched waist. Prepare for all of the "where did you get that?!" questions.
We'll never say no to bright colors in the fall. If you want to make a bold statement, go with this fun and feminine dress. The large florals beautifully compliment the balloon sleeves and thin pleats. Button it all the way up for a more conservative look or unbutton it a little for date night.