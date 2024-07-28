'A tasty snack without the calories': The No. 1 bestselling Hawaiian Shaved ice machine is down to $55

When the sun's out the fun's out and we are all about making this summer count. But this one has been a scorcher! While cranking up the air conditioning is one way to make a hot more tolerable, we prefer to neutralize the heat with a cool treat. Sure, ice cream is, well, delicious, we're thinking about the cool flurry of shaved ice to bring down our body temperature. No shaved ice shop in your neighborhood? No problem! You can make your own at home with a Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine from Amazon and right now it's on sale for just $55.

When it's hot outside, anything you can dump in your gullet with the word "ice" in it is necessary. Having access to that kind of treat 24 hours a day is priceless, but since Amazon is offering it at a discount, we'll happily pay the price.

If there's one thing everyone needs in the summer it's a cold treat — but not everyone is into froyo and ice cream. For those of us who aren't in the mood for dairy, fluffy shaved ice is the dish we like served ice-cold. This shaved ice machine keeps the process tight. All you do is pour water into the special molds that come with the machine and then stick them in the freezer. When the ice is solid, you pop the ice out (they kind of look like hockey pucks) and drop one into the base of the machine. Inside the base is the blade that shaves the ice and when you put the top back on, plug it in and put pressure on the top, it starts shaving away and dispenses the fluffy ice in whatever cup or cone is waiting for it. To serve, just squirt your favorite flavored syrup over your snowball.

This little machine is compact enough that it can sit on the counter without taking up too much space, but fits snugly in cabinets as well.

Make this the summer you finally get a shaved ice machine. (Amazon)

12,000 five-star reviewers are already enjoying frozen desserts at home.

"As a diabetic, I don't think it's worth buying an ice cream maker to make homemade low-carb ice cream," wrote a happy shaver. "But shaved ice is just shaved ice and syrup, and I've tried several sugar-free syrups that taste great. So I went for it. This was a great idea! It couldn't be easier to use. You just put in your ice, push down to shave it, and add in your syrup. I've used it to make pup cups for my dogs too. They get a small bowl of plain shaved ice with a little bit of whipped cream on top and they are happy little dogs with no trip to a coffee shop necessary. I realize pup cups are free out there but I don't want to leave my house in 100-degree weather!"

"My husband has been asking for a 'snow cone maker' since he was a kid," a doting wife shared. "I got this for him for his birthday, and he was ECSTATIC. He has used it every day, multiple times per day."

"It's a tasty snack without the calories (if you get sugar-free flavoring) and also it gives you hydration," shared a savvy shaver. "I will grab a cup of this instead of chips and it's practically a free snack.

I put Gatorade on the ice the first time but you can use anything you want."

Some shoppers say the sound it makes isn't quite music.

"It is a bit noisy with the ice grinding, but worth the results," wrote one shopper who called it a "perfect summer treat."

"I use this every night," shared another shopper. "Easy to use. The only drawback is it’s loud, but it’s what I expected with it shaving ice!"

