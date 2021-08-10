'Best jeans ever': TikTok is obsessed with these '90s-inspired size-inclusive jeans from Abercrombie

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Abercrombie's 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans are going viral on TikTok (Images via Abercombie)

Aside from the dance routines, puppy spam, life hacks and content that makes us laugh loud, TikTok has become the place to find the latest in beauty and fashion trends. The app's latest fashion find is taking a page from the '90s with a pair jeans that seemingly look good on everybody: the 90s Ultra Rise Straight Leg Jean from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie's jeans have earned millions of views on TikTok thanks to shoppers showing off the universally flattering fit of their latest denim offering.

Abercrombie's 90s Ultra Rise Straight Jeans

The details

The 90s Ultra Rise jeans are available in five different washes (including a non-distressed option) and four different lengths as well as a Curve Love option for shoppers who need a bit more room in the hip and thigh without a gap at the waistband. While Abercrombie's viral jean does have built in stretch, they're a more "rigid" style of vintage jean.

Although the American clothing retailer catered to strictly to straight sizes during their peak in the 90s and early aughts, the brand has extended their size range, and currently offers from a size 000 to size 24 in clothing.

Prices range from $94 CAD/$89 USD for non-distressed styles to $110 CAD/$99 USD for the distressed that are on-trend for summer.

What people are saying

Even though these jeans have gone viral on TikTok, many are still skeptical about Abercrombie sizing given the brand's past of catering to straight sizes only.

Luckily, there are tons of videos of Abercrombie hauls from different body types available to watch on social media. In addition, Abercrombie has tons of reviews available on their website from shoppers giving their feedback on different sizes and lengths.

"These are one of my favourite Abercrombie jeans," a plus size shopper wrote. "The infamous TikTok jeans live up to the hype. They're fitted in the waist, but still gives room to move. I’m 5’4 and the short length fit great! If you're going to get any new 'summer jeans' these should be at the top of the list."

"I was worried about not trying them on before buying them online but they fit true to size," another said. "Usually pants have that gap but these jeans don’t and I really like that. They fit perfect really and the material feels so nice. Sometimes I wear them around the house cause they’re so comfortable, they feel like a second skin cause they’re so soft. Some jeans feel itchy and pinch you but these don’t do that. I am definitely purchasing more and you should too!"

90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans in Medium Distressed Wash.

Although approximately 94 per cent of Abercrombie said they would recommend the 90s Ultra Rise Straight Leg Jean, there were some shoppers who issued caution about sizing. While some shoppers said that they could have sized down for a looser fit, others recommend sizing up, especially if you typically wear jeans with a lot of stretch.

“You’ll always be your smaller size when it comes to stretchy jeans or leggings,” TikTok influencer and curve model Remi Bader advised. “When it comes to any sort of mom jeans or stiffer, actual denim material - that’s when you’ll size up.”

Verdict

It seems as though '90s-inspired fashion is here to stay. Even though some people might be hesitant to believe they can find styles and sizes from Abercrombie after years of feeling excluded, the brand's evolution is one worth noting. If you've been hesitant to jump on the bandwagon and try your hand at ultra high rise jeans, Abercrombie's viral TikTok jeans seem to be a great option for most body types.

