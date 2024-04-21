Abigail Spencer shares new photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home - see who makes an adorable appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace (Getty)

Ever since Meghan Markle announced her brand, American Riviera Orchard, her loyal friends have rushed to support the mum-of-two's new enterprise.

One of her long-time besties, former Suits star Abigail Spencer, shared her love for her friend's latest project as she provided a sun-soaked glimpse of Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted some snaps taken in the couple's verdant California garden – and rescue beagle Mamma Mia got in on the action, too!

In the first photo, Abigail could be seen beaming as she held up a bowl containing fresh fruit and flowers and a jar of American Riviera jam.

In the next two pictures, she lay on the grass in the lush garden that the Sussexes showcased in their Netflix docuseriesMeghan & Harry, stroking and nuzzling one of the couple's dogs, Mamma Mia, who they rescued in 2022.

The couple have made a new life in California (Netflix)

Abigail captioned the heartwarming images: "This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed… love you so M.... @americanrivieraorchard."

Abigail shared the lovely images on social media

The animal-loving pair also own another beagle, Guy, and a black labrador called Pula, and Harry has previously paid sweet tribute to their pets, commenting on how they helped his mental health in a video with WellChild award winners.

Meghan loves dogs and was a patron of animal welfare charity Mayhew (Getty)

The Prince candidly remarked: "Between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving."

Abigail is also a longtime supporter of the couple, attending their 2018 wedding alongside her co-stars and recently posing with Meghan and activist Kelly McKee Zajfen wearing crisp white tees with 'Love Like A Mother' printed across the front to promote Kelly's Alliance of Moms community.

Meghan announced her new lifestyle brand last month (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Other friends to receive American Riviera Orchard goodies include Tracy Robbins, a fashion designer, and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, who is Prince Harry's teammate and occasional rival.

Taking to Instagram to thank Meghan for her gift, Tracy shared a photo of the jam jar surrounded by lemons. She penned in the caption: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. "Thank you M!" she added.

Abigail and Meghan showed their support (Instagram)

Delfina was equally pleased to receive the sweet treat and shared a picture of her delicious-looking breakfast of jam-covered toast, sitting alongside a jar of Meghan's preserve.

Abigail and Meghan Markle are longtime friends (Getty)

In another snap, Delfina penned: "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I [love] your jam," tagging American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page. Meghan first unveiled her new venture back in March when she launched a website and Instagram page with the name American Riviera Orchard.

Actresses Abigail and Priyanka Chopra at Meghan and Harry's wedding (Getty)

She also released a promotional video, featuring the Duchess engaging in various activities, including plucking flowers, baking, and twirling around in a stunning black dress.

While her website and Instagram page haven't yet revealed any details about her brand, trademark application filings have disclosed some of the products she might be selling, including digital and print cookbooks, tableware such as cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.