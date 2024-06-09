For The Absolute Best Grilled Pineapple, Keep It Whole

Essential backyard barbecue classics typically include a variety of meats, such as hot dogs and burgers. However, grills are also great for cooking fruit, with pineapple being a top-of-the-line selection. Instead of grilling individual slices, consider taking a whole pineapple and placing it on the grill. This method is a great way to achieve a perfect sear on the exterior, which creates a good contrast with the toothsome, juicy interior. Grilling a whole pineapple also offers some convenient practical benefits.

Getting the proper sear on slices can be somewhat challenging, as there's a risk that they may fall through the grates as you flip them to achieve an even doneness. With a whole fruit, you can easily plop the pineapple on the grill without concerns about losing any of the deliciousness to the fires below. Also, a whole grilled fruit ensures that there's enough pineapple to feed a large gathering. This spares you from needing to prepare many individual slices to accommodate all of your loved ones.

Best Practices For Grilling Whole Pineapple

It's important to know the basics of how to grill a pineapple for the first time to ensure that your finished preparation is up to par. Grilling a whole fruit requires a bit of a tweak to your regular technique, but keep in mind you have a few different options at your disposal. If you have access to a rotisserie attachment for your grill, you can skewer the pineapple and rotate it over the heat as it cooks. Along with being more convenient, rotating the pineapple holds in its delectable juices, which makes for a tastier end result.

You can still cook a whole fruit on the grill without the rotisserie, you'll just need to make a few adjustments. First, be sure to leave the crown of the fruit intact for easier handling. You may also want to cover the pineapple in aluminum foil to prevent the outside from becoming overdone. And if you're using a charcoal grill, cluster the coals so that they're situated on the other side of the grill to indirectly heat your fruit. As for a gas grill, set the device to medium-low for the best results.

What To Serve With Grilled Whole Pineapple

Grilled pineapple is perfectly tasty on its own. However, grilling a whole fruit means you'll have plenty of goodness to go around, so why not incorporate it into some recipes? Pineapple is great with savory preparations, such as tacos. In this case, pineapple-based salsa makes a fine addition to chili lime chicken tacos thanks to the complementary bright flavors. The fruit also makes an excellent topping, as illustrated by this Caribbean-influenced cheeseburger with grilled pineapple recipe.

As for dessert, sliced chunks of grilled pineapple can be combined with caramel sauce and whipped cream for a sweet finish to your backyard barbecue. They also make a great ice cream topping. If you're seeking a fun cocktail option, how about a Margarita featuring grilled pineapple, jalapeños, and agave syrup, among other ingredients? Don't forget to garnish your Margarita with a chunk of the fruit to ensure that the finished cocktail looks as good as it tastes. Because it's a surprisingly versatile preparation, grilled whole pineapple is bound to become a staple of all future summertime gatherings.

