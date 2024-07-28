For The Absolute Best Pork Tenderloin, A Long Marinade Is Key

Pork tenderloin is prized for being, well, tender. But this doesn't mean the cut isn't at risk of becoming tough, chewy, and void of flavor when improperly prepared. Luckily, you can keep cooking time brief to ensure a better-tasting tenderloin, as well as marinate the meat. The only catch is that tenderloin must undergo a lengthy marinade for the best results.

There's not much that a marinade can't do. A good marinade -- meaning those made using the absolute best ingredient ratio -- has the power to elevate and enhance flavor. It's also capable of improving texture by encouraging the meat to develop a crisp and evenly browned exterior. Plus, it helps the meat to maintain a juicy and near-buttery interior. That said, to maximize the benefits of a marinade, knowing how to use the rich and tangy mixture is essential. Coating cuts entirely is a good place to start. However, it's just as important to let the meat and marinade marry for enough time. But why?

When it comes to pork tenderloin in particular, marinades need longer than mere minutes to work their magic. In comparison to delicate filets of fish or poultry, pork has a relatively dense texture, which means it can be challenging for the mixture to penetrate the meat. A lengthier marinade allows tenderizing and flavoring agents to make more of an impact on texture and flavor. As time passes, the tenderloin becomes increasingly soft, succulent, and delicious.

Read more: The Most Popular Cuts Of Steak Ranked Worst To Best

The Longer The Marinade, The Better The Pork Tenderloin

person marinating meat - Burcu Atalay Tankut/Getty Images

Achieving the absolute best pork tenderloin is a matter of marinating meat for several hours. In fact, the USDA actually recommends leaving the pork to marinate for at least six hours. This gives tough muscle fibers a chance to soften, lets salt fully season the meat, and gives tasty add-ins an opportunity to impart complexity.

While a lengthy marinade has its perks, time shouldn't drag on either, since there is such a thing as over-marinating meat. When this happens, acids within the marinade denature proteins too much, turning the pork into a gummy and mushy mess. Likewise, there are health risks involved with letting tenderloin soak in marinade for too long. Not only can the meat risk spoilage after spending one too many days in the fridge, but depending on the ingredients used, harmful bacteria can begin to multiply. As a result, we recommend refraining from marinating for longer than 24 hours.

The bottom line is this: letting pork tenderloin marinate over an extended period of time can lead to a more melt-in-your-mouth final bite — that is, if you don't go overboard. Rather than take our word for it, whip up a marinated pork tenderloin and taste the difference!

Read the original article on Tasting Table.