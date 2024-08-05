‘Accepting a credit voucher from BA voided my travel insurance’

Gill Charlton has been fighting for Telegraph readers and solving their travel problems for more than 30 years, winning refunds, righting wrongs and suggesting solutions.

Here is this week’s question:

Dear Gill,

In August 2023, I booked return tickets to Sao Paulo, Brazil, with British Airways to attend our eldest son’s wedding in April this year. At the time, my husband, Chris, was in good health, but shortly afterwards his hip started playing up. When he was assessed for a replacement, it was discovered that he also had a heart problem.

As Chris could not be given a fit-to-fly certificate, we requested a refund from British Airways in February, feeling that the airline would have sufficient time to resell his seat. BA responded saying that it could not give a refund as my husband’s condition was not terminal, but it would offer a credit of £1,130 conditional on this being used within a year of making the original booking.

Unfortunately it is unlikely that Chris will be able to use the credit, as he is still in and out of hospital. Instead, he made a claim against his annual travel insurance policy with Staysure, but this has been refused because its claims agent says he accepted the voucher. Is this fair?

- Caroline Townsend

Dear Caroline,

It was generous-spirited of Chris to go to the trouble of contacting British Airways to see if he could obtain a refund as soon as he knew he would be unable to travel, rather than automatically contacting his insurance company. I am quite sure that most of Staysure’s customers wouldn’t even have tried to mitigate their loss (to use the legal parlance) by contacting the airline first. Most would have immediately filled out an insurance claim under the cancellation section of their travel policy.

In fact, under its conditions of carriage, BA has no responsibility either to refund passengers who cancel for health reasons, nor to give out a voucher for future travel. When you buy an airline ticket, you are bound by its conditions of sale. Unless the ticket is flexible, it is not refundable. This is standard industry practice. So I was impressed to learn that BA had agreed to issue a voucher even though, as you say, it lapses in August, so Chris is unable to use it.

I agreed that Chris should not be penalised for accepting a voucher in the first instance, so I asked Staysure to repay the cost of the ticket. On reviewing his claim, Staysure found it had been “incorrectly rejected due to its unusual nature”. It says this type of claim should have been escalated and it apologises for the oversight.

It has now paid the claim in full and refunded the usual policy excess by way of apology.

- Gill Charlton

