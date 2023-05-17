Amazon laptop deals: Shop the Acer 15.6" for $290, plus more devices on sale

Save up to 43% on the 15.6" FHD Intel Celeron N4500 Laptop and more Acer devices at Amazon Canada.

For anyone looking to upgrade their tech, Amazon Canada's latest deal is worth checking out. The online retailer is currently offering up to 43 per cent off on a range of Acer laptops and monitors, with prices that start at $120.

Included in today's deal, you'll find the Acer 15.6" FHD Intel Celeron N4500 Laptop on sale for $290 — a 22 per cent savings.

Normally retailing for $370, this 15.6" Acer laptop is a budget-friendly choice for students and professionals alike.

An eight hour battery life means you won't have to worry about recharging during the day, and a thin and lightweight design (it weighs just over four pounds and one inch thick) lets you carry this laptop with you wherever you go.

Tech specs

For those looking for more information on the nitty gritty about this laptop, it features an Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core Processor, a 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit TN Display and 4GB of memory.

It also comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port to connect to all of your other devices. Two built-in stereo speakers provide audio, along with a jack for headphones if you’re looking to keep things quiet for those around you.

Acer 15.6" FHD Intel Celeron N4500 Laptop. Image via Amazon.

$290 $370 at Amazon

What shoppers are saying

The Acer 15.6" FHD Intel Celeron N4500 Laptop has only received a handful of customer reviews, but it has received a 4.3-star average rating. Those who have made the purchase reveal that it's an "excellent little laptop" that "performs really well."

One reviewer noted that it "boots up insanely fast" and meets expectations "in terms of quality and functionality."

"Happy with our Acer laptop," raved one reviewer.

It's a "very good product" at an "excellent price," added another.

According to reviewers, the downside to this laptop is that the battery "drains fairly fast" when playing video games or watching videos. For that reason, you may just want to keep it plugged in during more intensive usage.

Final verdict

This laptop is an affordable pick, especially at its current sale price of $290. However, reviewers say that it's a "good laptop for light use," so if you require something a little more powerful, scroll through to shop more Acer devices on sale.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

