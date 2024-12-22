Adam Riches and John Kearns ARE Ball & Boe review – a deliciously silly sendup

“The most successful double act no one you know has ever seen,” is how Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are described in this identity-theft wheeze from comics Adam Riches and John Kearns. The gulf that yawns between fringe comedy and housewives’ choice crooning – the very idea of this world meeting that one – is part of what makes this show ticklish. Happily, Riches and Kearns bring more to the party than a seductive premise. There’s the immediately amusing, obviously fateful contrast between the personalities of Riches-as-Ball and Kearns-as-Boe. There’s the drama of a relationship collapsing mid-show. There’s deliciously silly singing and showbiz sendup.

It begins with our suited-and-booted hosts performing The Greatest Showman theme, in ways that instantly signal where this story is going. Riches is insincere razzle-dazzle and faux-confidential waves to admirers in the crowd. Kearns is seriousness and suppressed emotion, released in fiercely controlled operatic bellows whenever the tune demands. They are here to workshop the script for their upcoming arena tour, which junior partner Boe intends as a departure from their usual bland, brand-conscious fare. He’s even written – whisper it – an original song. But for slick, controlling Ball, this partnership is about cover versions and corporate sponsorship, and no deviation will be tolerated.

You may have seen this type of gig-falls-apart-in-real-time comedy before. And Riches and Kearns’ exposé of double-act dynamics is nothing new. But in Tom Parry’s production, they bring full-pelt fun, good jokes, and the pleasure of watching two well-loved comedians push themselves, knowingly and with abandon, in incongruous new directions. Kearns’ simmering northern taciturnity, only occasionally broken by corpsing, is a thing to behold. The ridiculousness of their counterpoint singing, of pretending, indeed, that their average voices are brilliant ones, is irresistible.

The final reveal, when Alfie unleashes his self-penned track, is both a great gag, and weirdly eloquent on the plight of the artist trapped not only by circumstance but by the limits of his imagination. Riches and Kearns may never top the charts like their alter egos, but with this Ball & Boe tribute act, they’ve scored a bona fide Christmas number one.

• At Soho theatre until 7 January; returning 7-19 April