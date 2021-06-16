Addison Rae wore the perfect '90s-inspired little black dress for summer

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Addison Rae was spotted wearing a little black dress by Frankies Bikinis (Images via Getty Images/Frankies Bikinis).

Addison Rae has quickly become one of social media's biggest style influencers, with millions of fans eager to copy her '90s and early aughts-inspired style.

The TikTok star was recently spotted in a black mini-dress by Frankies Bikinis while greeting fans in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Louisiana native paired the simple $180 CAD/$135 USD look with a pair of colourful Kat Maconie heels ($520 CAD/ $350 USD) for a summer-ready, date-night look.

While Frankies Bikinis gained a celebrity following for their on-trend swimwear, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded their inventory to include apparel, loungewear and shoes.

Rae's cotton racerback look was designed to be a wardrobe staple that you can dress up or down to suit your lifestyle. Whether it's with a pair of sneakers or a colourful pair of sandals, the Christine High Neck Dress is a versatile and timeless dress that can be worn time and time again.

Christine High Neck Dress by Frankies Bikinis as seen on Addison Rae.

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis, $180 CAD/ $135 USD

We've pulled more of our fave picks from Frankies Bikinis that we think deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe!

Frankies Bikinis Jax Bucket Hat.

Add this bubble gum bucket hat to your summer looks for a look that's totally on trend and a total throwback at the same time.

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis, $66 CAD/ $50 USD

Tia Terry BIkini Top and Bottoms by Frankies Bikinis.

This colourful bikini set is made from a 70s-inspired pattern and terry fabric for a look that's all about showing off your curves.

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis (top) $110 CAD/ $80 USD

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis (bottoms) $110 CAD/ $80 USD

Puffer Padded Flip Flops from Frankies Bikinis.

These terry cloth flip flops feature a one inch platform and a "cozy" supportive footbed.

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis, $260 CAD/ $195 USD

Double Knit Halter Dress by Frankies Bikinis.

This rainbow knit halter dress features neck and back ties for an adjustable and comfortable fit.

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis, $300 CAD/ $240 USD

Boardwalk Fuzzy Shorts by Frankies Bikinis.

These textured shorts elevate your summer lounge looks to keep you looking and feeling comfortable all summer long.

SHOP IT: Frankies Bikinis, $185 CAD/ $150 USD

