Addison Rae channels 'Blue Lagoon' in a $142 Good American vinyl bikini

Addison Rae posed for Instagram photos in a $142 Good American bikini. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Addison Rae's beach vacation may have come to a close, but you can recreate the star's sultry vacation wardrobe for yourself.

The actress and TikTok star recently shared a whole slew of vacation photos to her Instagram account, and in one set of images you can catch the 21-year-old in a black vinyl Good American bikini that's still available to shop.

Rae rocked the $75 CAD/$55 USD Vinyl Tiny Ties Top with the matching $67 CAD/$45 USD Vinyl Better Bikini Cheeky bottoms while posing near a variety of lush, tropical foliage.

Addison Rae was spotted wearing the Good American Vinyl Tiny Ties Top and Vinyl Better Bikini Cheeky bottoms on vacation. Images via Good American.

Top: Good American, $75 CAD/$55 USDBottom: Good American, $67 CAD/$49 USD

The bikini is made from Good American's "liquid vinyl" fabric, and according to the brand can be worn "to dip in, lay out, or go out in." It's available in an inclusive range of sizes from 0 to 8, which translates to women's sizes XS to 5XL.

The photos quickly racked up the likes from Rae's 40 million Instagram followers who couldn't get enough of the sultry photos.

"Gorgeous as always," shared one follower.

"Blue Lagoon re-edition," wrote another, referencing Brooke Shields's performance in the iconic 1980 film.

"Good Lordy Addy is indeed a baddy," another commented.

On Monday, Rae posed a final set of vacation photos as she bid farewell to "paradise."

"I am forever grateful I get to explore and fall in love with new places. Never forget to stop and smell the roses," she captioned the post.

