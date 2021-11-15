Adele tells Oprah she wasn't 'shocked' by the public's reaction to her dramatic weight loss

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Adele has an important message for fans reacting to her weight loss.

On Sunday, the singer's two-hour special, "Adele: One Night Only," aired on CBS, featuring a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the tell-all interview, the 33-year-old singer spoke candidly about her life post-divorce as well as her 100 pound weight loss.

According to Adele, she was motivated to exercise for her mental health rather than her image. Adding, a workout regime to her schedule helped her manage anxiety following her divorce.

“It became my time,” she told Winfrey. “Me having a plan every day… having these sort of pins in my day, helped me keep myself together....I wasn’t bothered about [weight] at all."

The singer told Winfrey that she wasn't surprised by the very public conversation that surrounded her weight loss.

“I’m not shocked or even phased by it — my body has been objectified my entire career," Adele explained. "The 'I’m too big, I’m too small, I’m hot or I’m not'—I never looked up to anyone because of their body… I was body positive then and I’m body positive now.”

Adele added that while many criticized her for losing weight, accused her of becoming "fatphobic," and only losing weight to be "marketable," she pays no mind to that narrative.

“It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies," she continued. "I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out."

Fans have responded to Adele's remarks, praising her for "speaking her truth."

"So happy she is speaking her truth," one Instagram user penned. "Adele said y'all's body issues are not her problem. Period."

"At the end of the day her weight is her business and if her losing weight upsets you, I'm sorry —but she can't do anything about that," added another. "She's just living her life."

"Adele is comfortable and happy with her body. Anyone that doesn’t support that isn’t being body-positive. Body positivity includes all shapes and sizes," another Twitter user pointed out.

