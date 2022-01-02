Adidas Canada's end-of-year sale is here: Save an extra 50% on outlet items

Adidas Canada's end-of-year sale is on now! (Photos via Adidas)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is not a drill: Adidas Canada's end-of-year sale is on now.

Shoppers can save an additional 50 per cent on (almost) all Adidas Outlet styles for men, women and children by using the code HOLIDAY at checkout. The mega sale ends Jan 3 at 11:59 PST (3 am EST), so you'll have to act fast if you want to shop and save!

With hundreds of items up for grabs, shoppers can save big on some of the brand's most iconic styles, including sneakers, backpacks, and apparel.

To check out some of Adidas's best end-of-year deals for men and women, shop our picks below.

Best Adidas end-of-year sale deals for men

Retropy P9 Shoes (Photo via Adidas)

These top-rated runners have earned an average rating of 4.4 stars from Adidas shoppers who call them "super comfy" and the "perfect mix of modern and retro styles."

$90 $200 at Adidas

Classic Fabric Backpack (Photo via Adidas)

Whether for school, the gym or on the go, this classic backpack will carry everything you need and more.

$22 $55 at Adidas

Ocean Marathon Primeblue Jacket (Photo via Adidas)

This cool weather running jacket is padded for warmth yet ventilated, so you don't overheat. It's "snug and warm for running," according to one shopper.

$94 $220 at Adidas

ZX 1K Boost Shoes (Photo via Adidas)

On sale for just $56, one Adidas shopper calls these athletic sneakers "one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own."

$56 $140 at Adidas

Jacket (Photo via Adidas)

This snap-button jacket features an eye-catching Adidas graphic on the back and is made of recycled materials.

$49 $120 at Adidas

Pharrell Williams Superstar Primeknit Shoes (Photo via Adidas)

These special edition Pharrell Williams Superstar Primeknit shoes are available in seven eye-catching colours, including purple and brown.

Story continues

$86 $180 at Adidas

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Best Adidas end-of-year sale deals for women

4DFWD Pulse Shoes (Photo via Adidas)

Designed to give you a smoother, more powerful run, these high-performance women's sneakers have a 3D-printed heel cradle to guide your foot forward and absorb impact.

$88 $210 at Adidas

Sports Backpack (Photo via Adidas)

This 29-litre backpack is perfect for life on the go. Plus, it's made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, so that you can feel good about your purchase.

$34 $85 at Adidas

Designed 2 Move Aeroready Dance 7/8 Tights (Photo via Adidas)

Tackle your New Year's resolutions in style with these moisture-absorbing pink and red tights. "Great for training," writes one reviewer.

$28 $65 at Adidas

Sherpa Jacket (Photo via Adidas)

Cozy up this winter in this top-rated sherpa jacket. Available in sizes XS to large, shoppers call the style the "perfect jacket."

$91 $190 at Adidas

Karlie Kloss X9000 Shoes (Photo via Adidas)

Can't stop, won't stop: These special-edition Karlie Kloss shoes are designed with the brand's famous boost cushioning to keep your feet moving for longer.

$86 $190 at Adidas

Terrex Myshelter Primaloft Parley Padded Jacket (Photo via Adidas)

Designed to keep you feeling warm and comfortable on the trail this winter, shoppers can save over $130 on this sporty padded jacket.

$113 $250 at Adidas

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.