Adidas' massive spring sale ends tomorrow — take up to 50% off shoes, apparel & more

The clock is ticking to save on Adidas' mid-season spring sale: 12 deals you won't want to miss.

Sarah DiMuro
Adidas' mid-season sale ends tomorrow — best men's and women's deals you won't want to miss (Photos via Adidas).
I pretty much live in my Adidas running shoes — so there's no way I'm sleeping on their mid-season spring sale. For a limited time, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on thousands of Adidas best-sellers, including men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories. If you've been looking to try the brand's famous Ultraboost Light Shoes or have been eyeing a pair of their beloved Superstars, now is definitely the time to shop. The Adidas mid-season sale ends tomorrow (March 20), so scoop up these deals now while you still can.

Quick Overview
Best Adidas deals for women

Adidas

Ultraboost Light Shoes

$182$260Save $78

This thick-soled, lightweight sneaker is perfect for everyday errands or weekly workouts. One reviewer said it was like "walking on clouds." 

$182 at Adidas
Adidas

VL Court 3.0 Shoes

$90$100Save $10

This classic and comfortable leather sneaker promises to dress up or dress down any outfit. Trust me, you will want them in every colour. 

$90 at Adidas
Adidas

Grand Court Platform Shoes

$90$100Save $10

This sneaker with Adidas' signature Cloadfoam platform sole is perfect for hours of sightseeing or a competitive game of tennis. Either way, you will look and feel like a pro. 

$90 at Adidas
Adidas

X_PLR Boost Shoes

$105$210Save $105

This all-purpose sustainable sneaker is made with 20 per cent recycled materials and is a huge hit with customers. One shopper described the sneaker as "super comfy and lightweight." At 50 per cent off, this sneaker is sure to sell out fast. 

$105 at Adidas
Adidas

City Escape Pants

$50$100Save $50

These comfortable pants are made from 100 per cent organic Terry cotton and include secure zip-pockets. Made from renewable materials these drawcord casual pants are a great way to run errands or a few miles in style. At 50 per cent off these pants are a must have! 

$50 at Adidas
Adidas

Adilette 22 XLG Slides

$81$90Save $9

These chunky slides with an adjustable strap will be handy during these warmer months. Trust me, you'll want a pair in each of the four colours available! 

$81 at Adidas

Best Adidas deals for men

Adidas

Crazyflight Shoes

$81$180Save $99

Looking to up your volleyball or squash game this season, then these are the shoes for you. Comfortable, lightweight, and with a top-grip rubber outsole, there will be no stopping you while wearing these shoes. They are 50 per cent off until tomorrow, so grab a pair while supplies last! 

$81 at Adidas
Adidas

Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

$81$90Save $9

With one shopper describing this shoe as "insanely comfortable," you can see why this slip-on sneaker is so popular. 

$81 at Adidas
Adidas

VL Court 3.0 Shoes

$90$100Save $10

This cushioned suede sneaker adds style to any look. 

$90 at Adidas
Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes

$117$130Save $13

With over 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this classic shoe is one of Adidas' signature sneaks. 

$117 at Adidas
Adidas

Adventure Backpack

$68$135Save $67

This nylon backpack is perfect for trips to the gym or hiking adventures. 

$68 at Adidas
Adidas

Digital Two M Watch

$117$130Save $13

This classic timepiece and its gold metallic band add a dose of style to any casual look. 

$117 at Adidas

