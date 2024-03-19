Adidas' massive spring sale ends tomorrow — take up to 50% off shoes, apparel & more
The clock is ticking to save on Adidas' mid-season spring sale: 12 deals you won't want to miss.
I pretty much live in my Adidas running shoes — so there's no way I'm sleeping on their mid-season spring sale. For a limited time, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on thousands of Adidas best-sellers, including men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories. If you've been looking to try the brand's famous Ultraboost Light Shoes or have been eyeing a pair of their beloved Superstars, now is definitely the time to shop. The Adidas mid-season sale ends tomorrow (March 20), so scoop up these deals now while you still can.
Ultraboost Light Shoes$182$260Save $78
VL Court 3.0 Shoes$90$100Save $10
Grand Court Platform Shoes$90$100Save $10
X_PLR Boost Shoes$105$210Save $105
City Escape Pants$50$100Save $50
Adilette 22 XLG Slides$81$90Save $9
Crazyflight Shoes$81$180Save $99
Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes$81$90Save $9
Stan Smith Shoes$117$130Save $13
Adventure Backpack$68$135Save $67
Digital Two M Watch$117$130Save $13
Best Adidas deals for women
This thick-soled, lightweight sneaker is perfect for everyday errands or weekly workouts. One reviewer said it was like "walking on clouds."
This classic and comfortable leather sneaker promises to dress up or dress down any outfit. Trust me, you will want them in every colour.
This sneaker with Adidas' signature Cloadfoam platform sole is perfect for hours of sightseeing or a competitive game of tennis. Either way, you will look and feel like a pro.
This all-purpose sustainable sneaker is made with 20 per cent recycled materials and is a huge hit with customers. One shopper described the sneaker as "super comfy and lightweight." At 50 per cent off, this sneaker is sure to sell out fast.
These comfortable pants are made from 100 per cent organic Terry cotton and include secure zip-pockets. Made from renewable materials these drawcord casual pants are a great way to run errands or a few miles in style. At 50 per cent off these pants are a must have!
These chunky slides with an adjustable strap will be handy during these warmer months. Trust me, you'll want a pair in each of the four colours available!
Best Adidas deals for men
Looking to up your volleyball or squash game this season, then these are the shoes for you. Comfortable, lightweight, and with a top-grip rubber outsole, there will be no stopping you while wearing these shoes. They are 50 per cent off until tomorrow, so grab a pair while supplies last!
With one shopper describing this shoe as "insanely comfortable," you can see why this slip-on sneaker is so popular.
This cushioned suede sneaker adds style to any look.
With over 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this classic shoe is one of Adidas' signature sneaks.
This nylon backpack is perfect for trips to the gym or hiking adventures.
This classic timepiece and its gold metallic band add a dose of style to any casual look.
