Time is running out — 26 best adult advent calendars you can still buy Canada

26 best advent calendars you can still buy in Canada in 2022

The wait is finally over to crack open and enjoy your 2022 advent calendar. However, if picking one up never made it off your holiday to-do list, there's still time.

While many of the season's best advent calendars have already sold out, a handful (and by handful, we mean 26) are still available and worth your pre-Christmas cash.

From coffee sets and Scottish whiskey to luxe beauty buys and chocolate treats, these unique advent calendars have grown-up gift-givers in mind.

For you and yours, scroll down to check out the 26 best advent calendars you can still buy in Canada this holiday season — but hurry, supplies are limited and time is running out, so shop now before it's too late!

Nespresso Coffee Advent Calendar (Photo via Nespresso)

Presented in an elegant box, this limited-edition Vertuo Advent Calendar includes 19 roast and ground coffee capsules, one capsule of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee and four capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee; plus — an additional gift for Christmas Eve.

$42 $60 at Nespresso

Lindt TEDDY Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Can you go wrong with Lindt chocolate? We don't think so. This mouthwatering advent calendar has earned a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars from Amazon shoppers.

$15 at Amazon

Mala the Brand Mini Candle Advent Calendar (Photo via Nordstrom)

This luxe advent calendar features six hand-poured candles made from coconut-soy wax with wood wicks is sure to start off the holiday season right.

$130 at Nordstrom Canada

Origins Funhouse (Photo via Origins)

Valued at $242, this "funhouse" advent calendar contains 24 minis of Origins' most beloved face, body and self-care favourites, including an eye massage tool and sleeping mask.

$156 at Origins

Ferrero Collection Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

We know this much to be true: a chocolate advent calendar = never a bad idea. This top-rated pick from Ferrero features 25 individually wrapped chocolates from three Ferrereo collections: Rondnoir, Rocher and Raffaello.

$40 at Amazon

Advent Calendar Wine Bottle Holder (Photo via Etsy)

Unfortunately, this wooden advent calendar doesn't come with any wine, but the silver lining: Etsy shoppers call the unique piece of decor "excellent" and a "great eye-catcher."

$46 $57 at Etsy

Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar 2022 (Photo via Etsy)

Make your morning cup of coffee that much better with this limited-edition coffee advent calendar. The pack includes 24 high-quality blends. Shoppers can choose from beans, French press, filter coffee options and more.

$89 at Etsy

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, Volume 2 (Photo via Amazon)

A must-have holiday buy for "Friends" lovers, this one-of-a-kind advent calendar includes more than 25 little treats from the show, guaranteed to make you smile.

$37 $40 at Amazon

Whisky Explorer - 2022 Edition - 24 Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

A special treat for whiskey lovers, this holiday taster set includes 24 individually wax-sealed drams from some of the world's finest distilleries, including Mackmyra, Glenfiddich, and Scallywag.

$253 at Amazon

Olive & June Christmas Calendar (Photo via Olive & June)

Have yourself a mani little Christmas. This fun advent calendar includes mini nail polishes, nail stickers, a cuticle serum, dry drops and more.

$65 at Olive & June

Dr. Barbara Sturm 2022 Advent Calendar (Photo via Dr. Sturm)

This ultra-luxe beauty advent calendar is the ultimate treat for skincare buffs. The advent calendar includes 24 full, deluxe and mini-sized products, including the brand's Anti-Pollution Drops, Super Anti-Aging Serum and Glow Drops.

$730 CAD at Sephora Canada

$560 USD at Dr. Barbara Sturm

Jo Malone Advent Calendar (Photo via Jo Malone)

Make the countdown to Christmas a glamorous one with Jo Malone's limited-edition advent calendar. The festive assortment includes 25 home fragrances, popular colognes, seasonal adornments and more. According to one shopper, it's a "100 per cent wife pleaser."

$635 at Jo Malone

The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

A $193 value, The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar features 25 head-to-toe body treats, including Shea Hand Cream, Coconut Bath Bubble, Strawberry Soap, an Aloe Sheet Mask and more. Right now, shoppers can save 30 per cent on the advent calendar with the code CM30.

$69 $99 at The Body Shop

2022 Godiva Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar (Photo via Godiva)

This mouth-watering chocolate advent calendar includes 24 unique assorted milk, dark and white Christmas chocolates, from refreshing mint and luscious ganache to silky caramel and creamy coconut.

$40 $50 at The Bay

DavidsTea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar (Photo via DavidsTea)

This top-rated advent calendar comes packed with 24 returning faves from seasons past, all-time best sellers and new blends like Brown Sugar Bourbon, Candy Cane Crush and Peanut Butter Brownie.

$39 $55 at DavidsTea

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

A delightful treat for chocolate fans, this Cadbury advent calendar contains 24 individually-wrapped Dairy Milk chocolates.

$12 $15 at Amazon

Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar 2022 (Photo via Etsy)

Coffee, coffee, coffee, we will never not love a coffee advent calendar. This top-rated set from Etsy features 25 specially selected single-estate coffees from around the world, slow-crafted, hand-roasted and ground to perfection.

$62 $78 at Etsy

Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate (Photo via Amazon)

Countdown to Christmas with yummy Cadbury chocolates with this festive advent calendar. The set includes classic UK Cadbury chocolates like Twirl, Wispa and Eclairs.

$16 $21 at Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars (Photo via Revolve)

This luxurious advent calendar contains 12 Charlotte Tilbury full size & travel size makeup & skincare products in a bejewelled, pink chest.

$283 at Revolve

Harry Potter: The Official Advent Calendar (Photo via Indigo)

Celebrate the holidays with Harry, Ron and Hermione with this Harry Potter advent calendar book filled with more than 25 surprises, perfect for the whole family.

$28 $40 at Amazon

La Mer The Twelve Days of Transformation Advent Calendar (Photo via Selfridges)

La Mer's Twelve Days of Transformation Advent Calendar is the ultimate luxury beauty gift to give and receive this holiday season. The set includes iconic La Mer formulas like The Eye Concentrate, Crème de La Mer, The Lifting & Firming Mask and more.

$595 CAD at Selfridges

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

Whether you want to keep these 12 luxurious Voluspa candles for yourself or hand them out as stocking stuffers, this limited-edition set is sure to delight any recipient.

$79 $99 at Sephora

Lindt Bear Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

This delicious advent calendar is filled with 24 Lindt chocolate treats, including Teddy and Mini Teddy shapes, Lindt Gold Reindeer, milk chocolate truffles, chocolate squares and more.

$22 $37 at Amazon

Yves Rocher Advent Calendar (Photo via Yves Rocher)

Yves Rocher's eye-catching advent calendar contains 24 skincare, body, hair, makeup and perfume favourites, including the brand's Milky Almonds Hand Cream and Satin Lipstick Rouge Elixir.

$75 at Yves Rocher

24 Good Deeds Charity Advent Calendar (Photo via 24gooddeeds/Instagram)

Give back this holiday season with this unique advent calendar from 24 Good Deeds. The calendar offers a meaningful way to donate to 24 carefully vetted registered Canadian charities. For a minimum contribution of $24, behind each of the calendar’s doors is what the donation will achieve.

$24 at 24 Good Deeds

25 Days of Beauty Surprises (Photo via Shoppers Drug Mart)

Put your best face forward this holiday season with help from this luxe beauty advent calendar. The set contains samples and mini sizes from brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, Origins and more.

$57 $95 at Shoppers Drug Mart

