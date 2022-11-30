Time is running out — 26 best adult advent calendars you can still buy Canada
The wait is finally over to crack open and enjoy your 2022 advent calendar. However, if picking one up never made it off your holiday to-do list, there's still time.
While many of the season's best advent calendars have already sold out, a handful (and by handful, we mean 26) are still available and worth your pre-Christmas cash.
From coffee sets and Scottish whiskey to luxe beauty buys and chocolate treats, these unique advent calendars have grown-up gift-givers in mind.
For you and yours, scroll down to check out the 26 best advent calendars you can still buy in Canada this holiday season — but hurry, supplies are limited and time is running out, so shop now before it's too late!
Nespresso Coffee Advent Calendar
Presented in an elegant box, this limited-edition Vertuo Advent Calendar includes 19 roast and ground coffee capsules, one capsule of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee and four capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee; plus — an additional gift for Christmas Eve.
Lindt Teddy Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Can you go wrong with Lindt chocolate? We don't think so. This mouthwatering advent calendar has earned a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars from Amazon shoppers.
Mala the Brand Mini Candle Advent Calendar
This luxe advent calendar features six hand-poured candles made from coconut-soy wax with wood wicks is sure to start off the holiday season right.
Origins Funhouse
Valued at $242, this "funhouse" advent calendar contains 24 minis of Origins' most beloved face, body and self-care favourites, including an eye massage tool and sleeping mask.
Ferrero Collection Chocolate Advent Calendar
We know this much to be true: a chocolate advent calendar = never a bad idea. This top-rated pick from Ferrero features 25 individually wrapped chocolates from three Ferrereo collections: Rondnoir, Rocher and Raffaello.
Advent Calendar Wine Bottle Holder
Unfortunately, this wooden advent calendar doesn't come with any wine, but the silver lining: Etsy shoppers call the unique piece of decor "excellent" and a "great eye-catcher."
Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar 2022
Make your morning cup of coffee that much better with this limited-edition coffee advent calendar. The pack includes 24 high-quality blends. Shoppers can choose from beans, French press, filter coffee options and more.
Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, Volume 2
A must-have holiday buy for "Friends" lovers, this one-of-a-kind advent calendar includes more than 25 little treats from the show, guaranteed to make you smile.
Whisky Explorer 24 Day Advent Calendar
A special treat for whiskey lovers, this holiday taster set includes 24 individually wax-sealed drams from some of the world's finest distilleries, including Mackmyra, Glenfiddich, and Scallywag.
Olive & June Christmas Calendar
Have yourself a mani little Christmas. This fun advent calendar includes mini nail polishes, nail stickers, a cuticle serum, dry drops and more.
Dr. Barbara Sturm 2022 Advent Calendar (Shop in Canada)
Dr. Barbara Sturm 2022 Advent Calendar (Shop in the U.S.)
This ultra-luxe beauty advent calendar is the ultimate treat for skincare buffs. The advent calendar includes 24 full, deluxe and mini-sized products, including the brand's Anti-Pollution Drops, Super Anti-Aging Serum and Glow Drops.
Jo Malone Advent Calendar
Make the countdown to Christmas a glamorous one with Jo Malone's limited-edition advent calendar. The festive assortment includes 25 home fragrances, popular colognes, seasonal adornments and more. According to one shopper, it's a "100 per cent wife pleaser."
The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar
A $193 value, The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar features 25 head-to-toe body treats, including Shea Hand Cream, Coconut Bath Bubble, Strawberry Soap, an Aloe Sheet Mask and more. Right now, shoppers can save 30 per cent on the advent calendar with the code CM30.
2022 Godiva Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar
This mouth-watering chocolate advent calendar includes 24 unique assorted milk, dark and white Christmas chocolates, from refreshing mint and luscious ganache to silky caramel and creamy coconut.
DavidsTea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
This top-rated advent calendar comes packed with 24 returning faves from seasons past, all-time best sellers and new blends like Brown Sugar Bourbon, Candy Cane Crush and Peanut Butter Brownie.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar
A delightful treat for chocolate fans, this Cadbury advent calendar contains 24 individually-wrapped Dairy Milk chocolates.
Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar 2022
Coffee, coffee, coffee, we will never not love a coffee advent calendar. This top-rated set from Etsy features 25 specially selected single-estate coffees from around the world, slow-crafted, hand-roasted and ground to perfection.
Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate
Countdown to Christmas with yummy Cadbury chocolates with this festive advent calendar. The set includes classic UK Cadbury chocolates like Twirl, Wispa and Eclairs.
Charlotte Tilbury's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars
This luxurious advent calendar contains 12 Charlotte Tilbury full size & travel size makeup & skincare products in a bejewelled, pink chest.
Harry Potter: The Official Advent Calendar
Celebrate the holidays with Harry, Ron and Hermione with this Harry Potter advent calendar book filled with more than 25 surprises, perfect for the whole family.
La Mer Advent Calendar
La Mer's Twelve Days of Transformation Advent Calendar is the ultimate luxury beauty gift to give and receive this holiday season. The set includes iconic La Mer formulas like The Eye Concentrate, Crème de La Mer, The Lifting & Firming Mask and more.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Whether you want to keep these 12 luxurious Voluspa candles for yourself or hand them out as stocking stuffers, this limited-edition set is sure to delight any recipient.
Lindt Bear Advent Calendar
This delicious advent calendar is filled with 24 Lindt chocolate treats, including Teddy and Mini Teddy shapes, Lindt Gold Reindeer, milk chocolate truffles, chocolate squares and more.
Yves Rocher Advent Calendar
Yves Rocher's eye-catching advent calendar contains 24 skincare, body, hair, makeup and perfume favourites, including the brand's Milky Almonds Hand Cream and Satin Lipstick Rouge Elixir.
24 Good Deeds Charity Advent Calendar
Give back this holiday season with this unique advent calendar from 24 Good Deeds. The calendar offers a meaningful way to donate to 24 carefully vetted registered Canadian charities. For a minimum contribution of $24, behind each of the calendar’s doors is what the donation will achieve.
Shoppers Beauty 25 Days of Beauty Surprises
Put your best face forward this holiday season with help from this luxe beauty advent calendar. The set contains samples and mini sizes from brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, Origins and more.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.