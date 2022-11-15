15 best advent calendars for men in 2022: Unusual, funny, mouthwatering & more

Best advent calendars for men for Christmas 2022 (Photos via Etsy, Well.ca, Kiehl's, Nespresso & Amazon)

While adult advent calendars are very much a thing, they can often feel skewed toward women. This year, there's no shortage of makeup, haircare and beauty kits available, however, that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're a guy (or shopping for one).

Whether you're into beard care or whisky, Nespresso capsules or K-cup pods, there are dozens of man-inspired and unisex advent calendars worthy of your dollar this holidayseason.

To give you a glimpse of what's up for grabs, we gathered 15 of the best advent calendars for men available right now in Canada. Starting from just $10, scroll below to shop the best holiday advent calendars in 2022 for dads, brothers, boyfriends, husbands, friends and— of course — you!

Fishing Tackle Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy)

This alternative advent calendar is the perfect gift option for the fishing enthusiast in your life. The tackle box comes with 71 gifts and rave reviews from Etsy shoppers. "I absolutely love [it]," writes one shopper. "I bought one for my son, and I'm ordering another one for my other boy as I think they are perfect for the avid fisher!"

$100 at Etsy

Nespresso Original Advent Calendar (Photo via Nespresso)

This holiday season, gift someone (or yourself!) the gift that keeps on giving: good coffee. This crowd-favourite Nespresso advent calendar includes 20 capsules of roast and ground coffee, one capsule of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee, three capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee.

$45 at Nespresso

Whisky Explorer - 24 Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Manufactured in Scotland, this advent calendar is a whisky lover's dream come true. The box includes 24 wax-sealed drams from some of the world's finest distilleries, including Lagavulin, Mackmyra, Glenfiddich and Scallywag.

$247 at Amazon

Lovehoney X We-Vibe Sweet Seduction Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar (Photo via Lovehoney)

This 12-piece couple's sex toy gift set is worth over $270 and includes sex toys, light bondage and sensory play, alongside the shareable We-Vibe WV50 worth $75.

$150 $275 at Lovehoney

Hot Sauce Advent Calendar 2022 (Photo via Amazon)

This spicy advent calendar offers 24 days of heat and 12 fiery flavours (two boxes of each flavour).

From $80 at Amazon

25 Days of Holiday Single-Origin Coffee (Photo via Etsy)

This festive coffee advent calendar features 25 single-estate coffees from around the world packaged in innovative brewer pouches that only require hot water to enjoy.

$76 at Etsy

Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate (Photo via Amazon)

Countdown to Christmas with yummy Cadbury chocolates with this festive advent calendar. The set includes classic UK Cadbury chocolates like Twirl, Wispa and Eclairs.

$16 $25 at Amazon

The Office Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

A fun and unique buy for fans of The Office, this "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar has earned more than 6,200 reviews from shoppers who call the set "cool" and "awesome."

$74 at Amazon

Clarins Men 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar (Photo via Harrods)

For men who would benefit from a little TLC: this grooming advent calendar contains 12 Clarins favourites, including an Energising Eye Gel, Active Face Wash, Super Moisture Lotion and Fresh Face Scrub.

$67 at Harrods

Christmas Beard Oil Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy)

A best-seller from The Bearded Man Company, this unique advent calendar comes crammed with enough beard oils to see you through the new year.

$53 at Etsy

Holiday Advent Calendar (Photo via Kiehl's)

Kiehl's is known for its iconic advent calendars, and this year's box lives up to the hype. The limited-edition set is valued at a whopping $340 and contains 24 beloved Kiehl's formulas, including the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Creme de Corps, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and more.

$155 at Kiehl's

Lakrids by Bülow Advent Calendar (Photo via Lakrids by Bülow)

This unique advent calendar is a dream come true for licorice lovers. An innovative twist on your classic licorice treats, Lakrids by Bülow coats their licorice in chocolate, resulting in deliciously creative flavour combinations like passion fruit, salt & caramel, dark & sea salt and coffee.

$65 at Well.ca

Around the World in 24 Teas Advent Calendar (Photo via DavidsTea)

Do you have a tea lover in your midst? This festive advent calendar will take your taste buds on a guided tour around the world with 24 loose-leaf teas and infusions.

$75 at DavidsTea

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer K-Cup Pod Advent Calendar (Photo via Keurig)

A warm and delicious holiday countdown, this festive and flavourful collection of 24 coffee pods has been called the "best gift" by Keurig shoppers.

From $15 at Keurig

MooFree Brand Vegan Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Animal products not your thing? This vegan-friendly advent calendar has earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers and more than 1,000 ratings. According to one reviewer, it "tastes just like milk chocolate."

$10 $15 at Amazon

