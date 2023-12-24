Agatha Christie isn’t just the queen of cosy crime – she saw the devilish side of rural England

Whodunit? She did: Christie in 1950 - Popperfoto

Some 70 years ago, the publisher William Collins began releasing new books by its star author – Agatha Christie – for the festive season. “A Christie for Christmas”, as the slogan had it, was not just good for sales, it tapped beautifully into the “cosy” concept of crime fiction, as a contained thrill best savoured while curled up warm against the elements.



Now the Christie for Christmas tradition is alive once more – on screen. Since 2015, give or take the odd year, the BBC has been serving up elegant corpses as an accompaniment to mince pies and post-prandial brandies. Delicious!



Comfortable fireside viewing, however, these dramas are not. Quite the opposite. Christie is the selling point, but the approach to her work is bracingly subversive. Her familiar world is portrayed – red lipstick, good tailoring and housemaids are all present and correct – but viewed through the judgmental prism of contemporary mores, politicised, in every sense. Posh people are invariably suspect, as well as suspects. Villages seethe with prejudice. In 2018’s The ABC Murders, John Malkovich’s Hercule Poirot was even subjected to xenophobic abuse, which most definitely never happened to David Suchet.



The adaptations – which began with And Then There Were None, set in 1939, the year of its publication – form a loose chronology, so this season’s offering, Murder Is Easy, also 1939, has been shunted forward to 1954 and given a decolonisation angle. The male lead, played with a fine light touch by Rye Lane star David Jonsson, is a Nigerian newly arrived in Britain. This works well; the character, who is also the proxy detective, is necessarily an outsider. In his original incarnation on the page, Luke Fitzwilliam is a policeman returning from an indeterminate territory called the “Mayang Straits”. The book opens with his thoughts as he steps off a ship: “England! England after many years! How was he going to like it?”



All this is replicated, and indeed the adaptation, written by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, is far more faithful to the book than the BBC’s recent Christie productions, all five of which were written by Sarah Phelps. While I am not a total purist, it does make sense to follow the best plotter in the business. It also looks gorgeous and is cast to the hilt – Jonsson’s early scenes with Penelope Wilton are a joy – although the question does arise, again, about the use of Christie as a means to interrogate Britain in the years around the Second World War.

It is an interesting idea, for sure. Christie was, in her way, an incidental social historian. Nevertheless it creates a faintly discomfiting impression, as if these adaptations do not entirely care for the source material that is, let’s face it, the reason that people are watching in the first place.



With Murder Is Easy, the adaptor’s desire to exaggerate certain characters into total monstrousness is clearly irresistible. A successful businessman becomes an arch-capitalist, concreting the countryside without providing affordable homes. A slightly self-satisfied doctor becomes a committed eugenicist. And this does, yes, generate a sense that something is being skewed – if not the plot, then the point of the original, which is that evil can lurk behind the most respectable of façades. That was something that Christie knew all too well, ever since her hyper-imaginative childhood, when she dreamed of beloved family members metamorphosing into a petrifying figure whom she called “the Gun Man”.

So what of the novel itself, with its vivid image of England conjured by Christie in 1938 while on a dig in Syria with her second husband, the archaeologist Max Mallowan? Perhaps because it is neither “a Poirot” nor “a Marple” – it is Fitzwilliam who takes it upon himself to investigate the mystery – Murder Is Easy has been overlooked. Yet for me it is one of her very best. Notwithstanding the absence of one of her more familiar detectives, it contains most of the elements that form the essence of Christie, and distils them down to super-strength.



I sometimes think of Christie’s detective novels as fairy tales for adults, with their powerfully simple narratives and viscerally satisfying resolutions. Murder Is Easy certainly fits that bill; the presence of evil, over which good must triumph, rendered particularly strongly. “So much wickedness,” says a character in the novel, “that is the thought that is always with me.”

Accident social historian: Christie in 1946 at home in Devon - Popperfoto

The evil takes the form of a serial killer, almost wholly unsuspected – which does indeed make murder easy – and operating in the community of Wychwood-under-Ashe. With its “untouched primness”, it has the air of timelessness that characterises Christie’s pre-war villages. Afterwards, this would change: books such as A Murder Is Announced (1950) and The Mirror Crack’d From Side to Side (1962) give a strong sense of societal shifts within these tight little enclaves. In Murder Is Easy, however, we are in a world of apparent immutable stereotypes – the gruff Major, the bluff solicitor, the observant spinster – built on a social hierarchy as rigid as a steel girder, in which the murderer is finally identified during a mission to take clothes to one of the “deserving poor”.



Essence of Christie, again. What brilliant constructs her villages are! Although, as a cosmopolitan woman, she never lived in such an environment and would have soon been heartily bored by it, she understood those microcosms to perfection. They are as defined, and as real to her, as the world of Highbury was to Jane Austen. Of course Christie has been accused of a lack of realism, and the subtext of these new adaptations is that they are supplying all the realities about which a nice genteel lady born in 1890 could not possibly have known. She did, in fact; although, as she said of Miss Marple: “She had no urge to talk about them, far less to write about them – but she knew them.”



Christie preferred a calm acceptance of human frailty, and a flattering trust in the reader’s imagination. For sure her plots are not realistic – Murder Is Easy is astonishingly contingent, when one thinks about it – but the point is that they are always based upon truth. That is why her solutions give such pleasure. Never more so than in this novel, whose denouement is an expression of all that has gone before, all that the village symbolises: the constrictions of class, the way that inhabitants can turn in on themselves and fester. The façade, and what lies beneath.

The facade and what lies beneath: David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam in Murder is Easy - BBC

What gives the book unusual force, however, is that this evil – recognisable, comprehensible – also has metaphorical expression. The sinister undercurrent is made explicit. With Christie, atmosphere tends to arise unbidden: “She has”, as the late P D James said to me, “the ability to conjure a world without actually describing it.” In Murder Is Easy, she does describe. She sketches a landscape dominated by “the long frowning line of Ashe Ridge”, which “knew strange things – witchcraft and cruelty and forgotten blood lusts and evil rites…”



Fitzwilliam, through whom we perceive events, succumbs to its suffocating spell. “It was as though he had stepped out of normal everyday life into that queer half world of enchantment, the consciousness of which had enveloped him ever since he came to Wychwood.” There is actual devilry in this village. A character omitted from the TV adaptation performs regular satanic rites, while the young woman who attracts Fitzwilliam is constantly likened to a witch. There is even a cat, indirectly deployed as a means to kill.



In novels such as The Pale Horse (1961), which also has a witch motif, or The Sittaford Mystery (1931), in which a séance informs its participants of a murder, Christie uses the supernatural as a means of misdirection – at the end, the mist is cleared to reveal the banality of evil by human agency. In Murder Is Easy, it is not quite so simple. It is as though the same contamination runs through the veins of the village as through the killer’s – as though, in fact, the village bred the killer. Symbolically, as well as literally. Which is why, for me, the book is Agatha Christie to the power of 20, taking as it does her most identifiable characteristics and giving them a peculiar, intoxicating resonance.



And let’s not forget, that it is also a straightforward piece of scintillating crime fiction. The glory of Christie is that, for all the mystery of her gift, she is simply there to be enjoyed. Adaptors, take note.

Murder Is Easy will be on BBC One at 9pm on Weds. Laura Thompson is the author of Agatha Christie: A Mysterious Life