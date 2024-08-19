Scientists pinpoint the moment we start feeling old

Kate Ng
·Trending Lifestyle Reporter
·3 min read
As we get older, aches and pains tend to become more prominent. (Getty Images)
As we get older, aches and pains tend to become more prominent. (Getty Images)

One moment, you’re in your 20s and feeling spry. Next thing you know, your back is killing you, your knees are creaking, and a hangover lasts three days instead of just one. What gives?

Ageing is a natural part of life, but many people talk about feeling suddenly old, particularly in their late 30s and early 40s. Scientists have now discovered why that happens.

A new study by researchers at Stanford Medicine found that we do not age at a steady pace, but instead, there seem to be two stages during which our molecules and microorganisms undergo rapid shifts.

These rapid changes occur in our mid-40s and again in our 60s. More precisely, we experience these on average at age 44 and age 60.

Michael Snyder, professor of genetics and senior author of the study, said: "We’re not just changing gradually over time; there are some really dramatic changes.

"It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s. And that’s true no matter what class of molecules you look at."

The researchers highlighted that the changes likely had an effect on our health, with the number of molecules related to cardiovascular disease showing significant changes at both stages. Meanwhile, the molecules related to immune function changed in people in their early 60s.

Using data from 108 people, the team set out to understand the biology of ageing by analysing blood and other biological samples over the span of several years. Samples were taken every few months and used to track a number of different molecules, as well as shifts in the microbiome.

Making some lifestyle changes at your mid-40s could help with the shift in your body, scientists say. (Getty Images)
Making some lifestyle changes at your mid-40s could help with the shift in your body, scientists say. (Getty Images)

It was revealed that thousands of molecules and microbes undergo changes, either increasing or decreasing, with around 81% changing more at certain ages. The transformations took place the most when people were in their mid-40s and early 60s.

While it was expected that significant changes would occur in older age, the large shift in molecules came as a surprise to the scientists, according to Stanford University. They initially theorised that menopause or perimenopause was the cause of large changes in the women in the study, but later found that the shift took place in men as well.

Xiaotao Shen, former Stanford Medicine postdoctoral scholar and first author of the study, said: "This suggests that while menopause or perimenopause may contribute to the changes observed in women in their mid-40s, there are likely other, more significant factors influencing these changes in both men and women.

"Identifying and studying these factors should be a priority for future research."

Major changes were seen in the molecules related to alcohol, caffeine and lipid metabolism in people in their 40s. The scientists acknowledged that some of the changes could be linked to lifestyle or behavioural factors that tend to start at these age groups, such as increased alcohol consumption due to stress.

However, researchers believe the molecular changes are cause for people to pay more attention to their health, particularly at these ages.

This includes making lifestyle changes like exercising more to increase heart health and maintain muscle mass or drinking less alcohol in your 40s, because the body’s ability to metabolise alcohol slows down.

Read more about health and wellness:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Montreal parents to 18-month-old girl both diagnosed with life-threatening sickness

    In recent months, the young parents to an 18-month-old girl have both received life-threatening news about their health. One has stage four cancer, and the other has a brain tumour that requires risky surgery. As Dan Spector reports, they’ve been heartened by an outpouring of support from the community during the darkest hours.

  • A man who lost 100 pounds while enjoying his favorite foods shared his 3 key weight loss tips

    Meal prepping and eating what are known as high-volume foods helped a man lose 100 pounds and keep them off.

  • Violence prompts curfew for everyone on Manitoba First Nation, Indigenous group says

    An organization representing Indigenous peoples in Manitoba says a First Nation in the northern part of the province is imposing a curfew for all residents following a night of stabbings in the community.

  • Walz amplifies Harris’s attacks on GOP weak spot: infertility treatment

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) often talks about he and his wife Gwen Walz undergoing years of fertility treatments before becoming parents, allowing him to shine a personal spotlight on a major Republican vulnerability. “This gets personal for me and my family,” Walz said of reproductive care during his first rally with Harris earlier this…

  • Canada must step up to ensure mpox ‘vaccine equity,’ doctor says

    Before the World Health Organization earlier this week declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern for the second time, African health officials called for 10 million vaccine doses to help the crisis. Dr. Joanne Liu, the director of the Pandemic Emergency Readiness Lab at McGill University, says Canada can play a crucial role, as there are more vaccines in the country than people.

  • Cheaper prescription drugs, an mpox emergency and rising cancer deaths in men: Here's what made headlines in health this week.

    Here's what you might have missed in health and wellness news this week.

  • Alarm spreads among Gaza mothers after first polio case

    STORY: :: Gaza's first polio case alarms mothers due to a shortage of critical medicine:: Deir Al-Balah, Gaza:: August 17, 2024:: Elham Nassar, Gazan mother “We're tired of this life, we're tired of the life we are living, no food, no drink, no medicines, what are we supposed to do in this life? At the least we need medicines for our children, and to protect our children and prevent them from being infected with the polio virus that’s now spreading across Gaza. You must find a solution to our situation, we need a vaccine for it, we need medicine, we need proper sanitation, we want you to save us before it's too late, or how long are we supposed to wait? Should we wait until we watch our children die and become paralysed and then become helpless to do anything for them?”The paediatric ward at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is overwhelmed with sick children, many of whom are suffering from diseases exacerbated by the lack of basic hygiene products.The Palestinian health minister announced on Saturday (August 17) that the first confirmed case of polio in Gaza strip was detected in a 10-month-old baby in Deir Al-Balah who had not received the necessary vaccination.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in the Gaza conflict to provide concrete assurances for humanitarian pauses, allowing a polio vaccination campaign to be conducted.Guterres emphasised that at least 95% vaccination coverage would be needed during each of the two rounds of the campaign to prevent the spread of polio and reduce its emergence amid the devastation in Gaza.

  • Watch: Texas woman's tongue is the world's widest at 3.11 inches

    A Texas woman was awarded a Guinness World Records title for the surprising contents of her mouth -- a 3.11-inch-wide tongue.

  • After a brain bleed, a Georgia hospital temporarily removed part of a man’s skull. Employees lost the bone, lawsuit says

    A Georgia couple is suing a health care system after they say staff at one of its Atlanta hospitals misplaced a portion of the husband’s skull, which had been temporarily removed and later scheduled to be reimplanted, according to a complaint.

  • Mark Robinson, Who Often Calls Abortion Murder: ‘We Had an Abortion’

    The North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate previously said mass shootings were karma for the “murder of infants”

  • 'Role model' health workers win care awards

    The three have been honoured for their 'exceptional contribution' to nursing and midwifery services.

  • How weight loss drugs are transforming America

    Bloomberg health reporter Madison Muller and Dr. Nate Wood break down the latest on how Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are transforming America.

  • New mpox strain: What is it and what does it mean for the UK?

    The first case of a new infectious strain of mpox has been detected in Europe after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared outbreaks in Africa a global emergency. Experts said the new strain is “associated with a more severe disease and higher mortality rates” than the one that caused the global mpox outbreak in 2022.

  • A Donald Trump Sign On Someone's House Is Going Mega Viral

    "A deep water excursion operated by OceanGate."

  • JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview

    JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l

  • Trump: ‘I’m Better Looking than Kamala—and Don’t Say I Ramble’

    Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha

  • ‘Pump Switching’ and Other Gas Station Scams To Avoid at All Costs

    Gas stations are routine stops for most people, but they also present opportunities for criminals to take advantage of those who are unaware. Before you fill up your tank next time, it's important to...

  • Why More and More Couples Are Trying the Scandinavian Sleep Method

    The Scandinavian sleep method is a simple strategy that some say can improve your rest and your relationship. We spoke with experts to find out the truth.

  • Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over Frighteningly False Tariff Claim

    The former president described his proposal to impose tariffs on foreign-made products as a tax that "doesn't affect our country."

  • Ukraine Is Getting Ready to Unleash a Swarm of Robot Dogs

    Dogs of War To address its manpower shortage, Ukraine is planning to let lose swarms of robot dogs against the invading Russian military, Agence France-Presse reports. The robot dogs will be used in the fields of battle to detect mines, go on reconnaissance missions to enemy trench lines, and to carry weapons, ammunition and medicine […]