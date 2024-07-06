There are appetizers, and then there are appetizers that are fun to eat, like these air fryer artichokes with garlic dip. There's nothing better than pulling off a leaf, dipping it into a flavorful garlic sauce, and scraping off the tender artichoke meat, all the while getting a taste of the crispy seasoned exterior. Lemon and oil shine in this recipe, acting to coat the exterior and interior of the artichokes while tenderizing and enhancing the nutty and earthy taste. The sauce, which features fragrant garlic, creamy mayonnaise, and yogurt, along with tangy lemon and mustard, is so delicious that you just may want to put on everything.

Using the air fryer to cook artichokes makes the leaves crispier than other methods and this slightly charred exterior helps to bake in the seasonings, giving you more flavor with each bite. Because the artichokes do not have a breaded coating they won't taste like traditional fried foods, but the added crispiness and hint of smokiness in the outer leaves along with the tenderness of the inside provides an unusual and delicious artichoke-eating experience. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you like making artichokes, this air fryer method is a quicker more effortless way than the traditional steaming technique. Plus, this hands-off method gives you time to tend to other things in the kitchen."

Gather The Ingredients For Air Fryer Artichokes With Garlic Dip

recipe ingredients - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, of course we need some artichokes. Hahn says when picking them look for heavy and firm artichokes with tightly packed leaves which indicates freshness. While you're in the produce aisle pick up lemons, garlic, and chives.

You'll also need some mayonnaise and Greek yogurt. If you want to veganize this recipe, just use vegan mayo and dairy-free yogurt. Then check your condiments for avocado oil, salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard.

Step 1: Trim The Stems

hand trimming stems - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Trim the stem of your artichokes so there is about 1 inch remaining.

Step 2: Trim The Leaves

cutting tips with scissors - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

With kitchen shears trim the rough points off of the leaves.

Step 3: Cut The Artichokes In Half

hand cutting artichoke in half - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut the artichokes in half starting with the stem of the artichoke.

Step 4: Trim The Top

hand cutting the artichoke top - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut off the top ½ inch of each artichoke half.

Step 5: Cut The Fuzzy Part Out

hand cutting out center - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

With a sharp knife cut out the fuzzy part of the artichoke.

Step 6: Zest And Juice The Lemons

lemon zest in bowl - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Zest the lemons and juice them.

Step 7: Season The Artichokes

hand brushing artichoke halves - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Brush both sides of the artichokes with the oil and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and season with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper.

Step 8: Start The Artichokes In The Air Fryer

artichokes face down in fryer - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Place the artichokes cut side down in the air fryer and cook for 15 minutes at 350 F.

Step 9: Make The Sauce

adding chives to sauce - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

While the artichokes are cooking, make the sauce by combining the mayonnaise, remaining salt, yogurt, mustard, garlic, remaining ½ tablespoon lemon juice, lemon zest, and minced chives.

Step 10: Flip The Artichokes

artichokes face up in fryer - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When the time is up for the artichokes, flip them over and cook for 10-15 more minutes or until a leaf pulls out easily.

Step 11: Serve The Artichokes With Garlic Dip

hand dipping leaf in sauce - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When the artichokes are done, serve them with the sauce.

Air Fryer Artichokes With Garlic Dip Recipe

artichoke halves on plate - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

How Can I Make The Artichokes Without An Air Fryer?

artichoke on plate - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you don't have an air fryer you can still make these delicious artichokes. The simplest way to prepare them is in your oven. Just preheat the oven to 400 F and then follow steps 1-8. Before placing the baking tray into the oven, cover it with foil to trap the steam. You'll want to cook the artichokes for about 45 minutes or until a leaf pulls out easily. This will vary according to the size of the artichokes.

You can also use the traditional method and steam the artichokes by filling a pot of water and bringing it to a boil. Then follow steps 1-8 again and place the artichokes into a steamer basket that fits inside the pot. Cover the steamer with a lid and cook the artichokes for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

You can also boil the artichokes. For this method, you'll want to follow steps 1-2, then place the whole artichokes into the boiling water for about 45 minutes or until the leaves pull out easily. After they have drained you can cut them in half, season them, and cut the fuzzy part out of the artichoke.

Are There Other Uses For The Garlic Dip?

2 plates with artichoke halves - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

This tangy and garlicky dip is delicious with a wide variety of snacks and meals. Serve it as a dip with carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red peppers, and sugar snap peas. For a more substantial offering, include some whole wheat crackers or slices of toasted baguette. You can dress up some roasted veggies with a few dollops of this sauce or add it to a steamy hot baked russet potato or sweet potato. Add a layer to some freshly made Greek pita bread and top with roasted vegetables for a quick lunch or dinner.

Put your air-fryer to good use and make some French fries, and you can use the garlic dip for dunking along with ketchup for a sweet and tangy mix of flavors. Spread some of the dip on wraps, sandwiches, or burgers for a creamy addition with a kick. It's especially tasty on this sweet and savory club sandwich. Of course, you can add this versatile sauce to any type of fish, grilled shrimp, baked chicken, or pan-fried steak.

