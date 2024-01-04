Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Canadian Tire just dropped 1000s of deals — these are the best ones

Score up to 65% off kitchen essentials, snow blowers and more.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apple AirPods sold out on Boxing Day — but they're back in stock (and 22% off!)

Save up to $259 on Apple AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more at Amazon Canada.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon (Photos via Amazon).
Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon (Photos via Amazon).

Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale wrapped up last week, but hundreds of items are still on sale for the start of the New Year, including Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds sold out almost immediately during the retailer's Boxing Day sale and with over 15,000 five-star reviews singing their praises, it's easy to understand why. To take advantage of the limited-time deal and take home a pair of AirPods for 22 per cent off, scroll below.

Quick Overview
See 3 more

Save $39 on Apple AirPods

Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$140$179Save $39

Save 22 per cent on Apple AirPods.

$140 at Amazon

The details

Apple AirPods are the wireless alternative to headphones that pair easily with your Apple device without compromising sound quality or performance.

The AirPod wireless charging case holds multiple full charges for your earbuds and has more than 24 hours of battery life. Each charge delivers up to five hours of playtime and three hours of talk time; when not in use, should be kept in the charging case to ensure you never miss a call, a podcast or a song.

Since the AirPods are paired to your iOS device (like your iPad, iPhone or MacBook) you’ll receive a push notification when your battery is running low. When your charging case battery pack is low, simply connect the case to a power source using the included lightning cord.

18,000+ reviews, 4.6 stars

Considering the popularity of AirPods, it should come as no surprise that the wireless headphones have earned more than 18,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

According to one five-star reviewer, the Apple headphones are "truly life-changing."

The "sound quality is great" and the "charging time is low," they write. The reviewer says that while they expected "just another hype product from Apple," the AirPods "really make" phone calls "significantly easier."

Another shopper lauds the headphones for their "seamless connection, great sound quality," and "compact, high-quality design."

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$140 $179 at Amazon

They write that Amazon has the "best price around" for second-generation AirPods.

The AirPods deliver "great sound quality" and have a "long battery life," echos a third shopper, who says their previous pair lasted "over three years." Adding, it's a "great investment."

Despite a myriad of five-star reviews, some shoppers have trouble synching the AirPods to their devices.

They have "great sound quality when they connect," writes one reviewer. However, they "only connect" when they "feel like it." Adding, they're "totally useless at synching."

Verdict

If you’re a loyal Apple product user, you’ll probably enjoy the benefits of wireless earbuds that allow you to easily pair with multiple devices with ease, especially at their New Year sale price. However, if possible synching issues worry you, these AirPods may not be for you.

Save up to $259 on Apple devices

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.