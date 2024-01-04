Apple AirPods sold out on Boxing Day — but they're back in stock (and 22% off!)

Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon (Photos via Amazon).

Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale wrapped up last week, but hundreds of items are still on sale for the start of the New Year, including Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds sold out almost immediately during the retailer's Boxing Day sale and with over 15,000 five-star reviews singing their praises, it's easy to understand why. To take advantage of the limited-time deal and take home a pair of AirPods for 22 per cent off, scroll below.

The details

Apple AirPods are the wireless alternative to headphones that pair easily with your Apple device without compromising sound quality or performance.

The AirPod wireless charging case holds multiple full charges for your earbuds and has more than 24 hours of battery life. Each charge delivers up to five hours of playtime and three hours of talk time; when not in use, should be kept in the charging case to ensure you never miss a call, a podcast or a song.

Since the AirPods are paired to your iOS device (like your iPad, iPhone or MacBook) you’ll receive a push notification when your battery is running low. When your charging case battery pack is low, simply connect the case to a power source using the included lightning cord.

18,000+ reviews, 4.6 stars

Considering the popularity of AirPods, it should come as no surprise that the wireless headphones have earned more than 18,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

According to one five-star reviewer, the Apple headphones are "truly life-changing."

The "sound quality is great" and the "charging time is low," they write. The reviewer says that while they expected "just another hype product from Apple," the AirPods "really make" phone calls "significantly easier."

Another shopper lauds the headphones for their "seamless connection, great sound quality," and "compact, high-quality design."

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$140 $179 at Amazon

They write that Amazon has the "best price around" for second-generation AirPods.

The AirPods deliver "great sound quality" and have a "long battery life," echos a third shopper, who says their previous pair lasted "over three years." Adding, it's a "great investment."

Despite a myriad of five-star reviews, some shoppers have trouble synching the AirPods to their devices.

They have "great sound quality when they connect," writes one reviewer. However, they "only connect" when they "feel like it." Adding, they're "totally useless at synching."

Verdict

If you’re a loyal Apple product user, you’ll probably enjoy the benefits of wireless earbuds that allow you to easily pair with multiple devices with ease, especially at their New Year sale price. However, if possible synching issues worry you, these AirPods may not be for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

