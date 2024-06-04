Airwolf Is Speedy Contender In Race To Become First Flying Motorcycle

The race to create the world’s first commercially available flying motorbike is on - and Czech company UDX’s Airwolf is the latest contender. UDX is currently testing a scale prototype of the Airwolf. Although the vehicle still requires more development, the company is working on a full-scale working prototype. The Airwolf is designed with a carbon-fibre chassis, a fully electric powertrain, and four 3D-printed Electric Ducted Fans (EDFs) from Italian manufacturer VasyFan, according to UDX founder Jiri Madeja. The Airwolf uses zero-emission tiltrotor technology, which is capable of vertical takeoff and landing with precision flight controls. It features fixed wings for gliding in emergencies and has enough space for a passenger behind the driver. The EDFs allow for easier storage, as they require less space compared to conventional propellers. The initial range of the Airwolf is 30 miles but with future battery advancements, it is expected to achieve a 60-mile range and 25-minute flight duration. Its party piece though is speed - as it is planned to have acceleration from zero to 60 mph in three seconds and a top speed of 140 mph - twice as fast as most other similar eVTOLs in development. If you want to fly one, however, you’d better have some cash to spare - as its early estimated price is $375,000. Founder Madeja aims to launch the Airwolf commercially by 2028, initially in the U.S.