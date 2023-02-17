Alberta's most popular baby names of 2022 revealed: Olivia, Noah top the list (again)

The top baby names of the year in Alberta have been revealed.

Alberta's most popular baby names of 2022 have been revealed — and the same names are once again at the top of the list.

In a news release, the Government of Alberta tallied the top 10 boys' and top 10 girls' names of 2022 across the province. While Olivia has been holding the top spot for most popular girls' name since 2013, and Noah for boys' since 2019, there are a few names slowly making their way up the rankings.

What are the most popular boys' names in Alberta in 2022?

For boys' names, coming in closely behind Noah — is Liam, derived from the Hebrew word for “rest” or "repose." According to Babycenter, "Liam owes its existence to the people of Ireland, who shortened Ulliam, the Irish version of William."

In third place, Theodore was the most popular boys' name in Alberta in 2022. According to Very Well Family, it has a Greek origin meaning “gift of God” or “divine gift.”

Rounding up the rest of the top 10 are Oliver, Jack, William, Benjamin, Henry, Lucas and Ethan.

What are the most popular girls' names in Alberta in 2022?

For girls' names, coming in after Olivia for is Sophia — Greek for "wisdom," according to Babycenter. The name has several variants including Sophie and Sofia.

Emma was the third most popular name. The name, derived from Germanic roots, stems from the word "ermen" or "irmen," which means "universal."

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 girls' names are Amelia, Harper, Charlotte, Ava, Isla, Lily and Chloe.

Top 10 most popular baby boy names in Alberta

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Theodore

4. Oliver

5. Jack

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Henry

9. Lucas

10. Ethan

Top 10 most popular baby girl names in Alberta

1. Olivia

2. Sophia

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Harper

6. Charlotte

7. Ava

8. Isla

9. Lily

10. Chloe

What are the most popular baby names in Canada?

In Canada overall, the top names for both boys and girls have similarities to Alberta's list. Olivia is the top girls' name in Canada, and Noah secured the top spot overall for boys' names across the country.

For boys, Jackson, James and Luca in the top 10. Names like Kai, Kayden, Micah and Arlo also earned spots in the top 100 for the first time ever.

In the top 10 girls' names in Canada for 2022, the list also includes Hannah, Nora and Isabella, while new names like Ruby, Mya, Zara and Iris made the top 100.

Top 10 most popular baby boy names in Canada:

Top 10 most popular baby girl names in Canada:

