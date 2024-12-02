Aldi has launched a range of high-end baubles – based on its wackiest items

Aldi has launched a range of high-end baubles – based on the wackiest items found in its middle aisle. The pack includes a life-like miniature festive version of the famous inflatable hot tubs the supermarket sells in the summer. While bargain lovers can randomly hang an air fryer from their Christmas tree, if they so wish – which has become a customer favourite selling out in two days and shifting 70,000 units to date. And curiously the set of decorations even includes an exquisitely ornate chainsaw, heated airer and pressure washer. They have all been based on the most popular buys and whacky items sold by the supermarket this year, in store and online.