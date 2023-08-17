Save 48% on the ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Walking Shoes. Images via Amazon.

If you’re on your feet all day, then you’ll know the importance of a good pair of supportive, comfortable and lightweight shoes to keep up with your every move. They’re also essential if you’re looking for footwear that won’t leave you with foot pain after a day on the town.

If you're on the hunt for a new pair for yourself, one pair of lightweight and ultra-comfy sneakers are currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

Normally retailing for $80, the ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Walking Shoe start at $41 right now — a savings of up to 48 per cent.

The ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Walking Shoes are currently sitting at the top of Amazon's list of best-selling running shoes for women. Featuring a breathable knit design and a sock-like fit, these walking shoes also have a convenient slip-on design that stretches to conform to the shape of your foot.

An Energycloud midsole ensures shock absorption in every step, while a cushioned insole provides lightweight support. Thanks to their stretch woven design, these casual shoes fit a variety of foot widths and can be worn for everyday activities.

Plus, they come in ten different colours in women's sizes 6 to 10 — including half sizes.

Why shoppers love them

These bestselling walking shoes have earned a 4.4-star rating from more than 5,000 customer reviews, with shoppers calling them "really cute and very comfortable" to wear.

One reviewer found that the sneakers are "very lightweight and easy to clean," and work well "as gym shoes or everyday shoes."

Another added that they are "more comfortable" and "offer more support" than similar shoes from brands like Skechers, all at a fraction of the price.

In addition to being great value, shoppers agree these shoes are perfect for long days on your feet. One reviewer shared that they wore them for "eight hours a day on my feet," and had "no sore feet at the end of the day."

"Walked for hours in Las Vegas," wrote another shopper. "I highly recommend!"

For those on the fence about buying these shoes, reviewers have said that they are "great for everyday" but they do "run big." If you're between sizes, you'll want to size down in these shoes. Just note that the smallest size available is a women's size 6, which may still be too big for those with small feet.

The verdict

If comfort and affordability are at the top of your list when it comes to sneakers, the ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Walking Shoes fit the bill. Shoppers have found that their lightweight design is ideal for everyday wear, and even hold up to long days on your feet.

While reviewers have found that they run large, they're an affordable pick to get you out and enjoying the last few weeks of summer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.