Alex Jones' children are so grown up in footage of new home

Alex Jones is one of many people across the country coming to terms with the end of the holiday season and packing their Christmas decorations away for another year.

While The One Show star had previously shown off her festive transformation as she decorated a tree with her husband Charlie Thomson, she shared a rare peek at her grown-up kids as the family prepared to wave goodbye to the holidays.

Alex's two kids helped take down the Christmas tree at their country home (Instagram)

"Edging back to reality…" she captioned a photo of her living room on her Instagram Stories. The dark walls of the burgundy room were broken up by three large sash windows. In the corner, Alex's Christmas tree was adorned with gold and silver tinsel, white baubles and fairy lights that cast a soft glow on the room.

The space appeared to be the centre of the family's Christmas festivities, as the sides and floor were covered with presents and toys, from a baby's pram to a mini sink and a giant rocket for Teddy, six, Kit, four, and two-year-old Annie to play with. Two of Alex's children got stuck into taking the tree down, with tall Teddy using his height to reach the baubles in the middle of the tree while Annie could be seen helping her older brother with her long curls falling down her back.

MORE:

Once the festive decorations are removed, Alex will be left with a red-themed room with patterned carpets and a vintage carpet. Two small fuffy toys in the shape of a koala and a lion appeared to have been stuck to the wall, which may be permanent features chosen by Alex and Charlie's kids.

The One Show host showed off the process of her festive makeover (Instagram)

In December, Alex proudly showed off her finished tree and confessed she wanted to make her first Christmas in their new home a memorable one.

"Go big or go home!!!!!" Alex noted in her caption. "We got a bit overexcited about our first Christmas in the new house and bit off slightly more than we can chew, but we got there eventually and she's a beaut."

Alex underestimated the number of Christmas tree lights she'd need (Instagram)

Alex and her family relocated from London to the countryside in the summer of 2024 after the Welsh TV star and her husband Charlie spent years searching for the ideal country home with a bigger garden for their children.

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature," she said.

Alex Jones toasted to her new home outside London in 2024 (Instagram)

"It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the ‘one'. Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

MORE: Joan Collins' enormous garden terrace at luxury $2.1m Beverly Hills mansion