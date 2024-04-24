Alexa Chung's stunning sheer tights and silk shorts combo is the ultimate spring evening look

Alexa Chung attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Dave Benett)

Alexa Chung can honestly do no wrong when it comes to wearing outfits that are slightly outlandish or unusual, yet utterly coveted.

Whether she wears peculiar combos or unexpected ensembles for unexpected occasions, we often look at her effortlessly cool looks and think 'Why didn't we think of that?'

This time she has perfected dressing for an April evening dinner with an outfit that is completely cool-girl-coded.

Alexa shared her outfit on her Instagram story (Instagram /@alexachung)

Alexa stepped out for dinner with the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Mia Regan and Emily Ratajkowski to celebrate the launch of Victoria Beckham's collection with Mango.

Proving that the underwear as outerwear trend is sticking around for the SS24 season, Alexa wore silk lingerie shorts with a daring high cut and a delicate lace trim.

She paired silk lingerie shorts with sheer tights (Instagram / @alexachung)

She paired them with a matching silk lace cami top with a sweetheart neckline and super thin spaghetti straps.

We know that visible lingerie is firmly on Victoria's personal agenda this year. After taking to her Instagram to give followers a sneak peek into her SS24 collection wearing a sheer white gown over top of a white satin lingerie set, last week to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday, she stunned in a custom mint green see-through dress with floral hip adornments, which she paired with black high-waisted underwear that was certainly designed to be seen.

Victoria wore a sheer dress for her 50th birthday last week (Instagram /@victoriabeckham)

Alexa paired her silky set with a black blazer and every cool girl's must-have accessory as of late - sheer black tights.

Though we are slowly but surely moving away from tights weather (extremely slowly, in the UK) her hack of layering a skimpy outfit with another thin layer is perfect for evenings out during the in-between-season period.