Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts as baby Lyra bonds with rarely-seen family member

Aljaz Skorjanec is nothing but a family man and he frequently shows off his strong relationship with wife Janette Manrara and their baby daughter, Lyra.

However, less featured on his social media feeds are his own parents, who hail from Slovenia. However, over the weekend, Aljaz's mum, Natasa, made an appearance on his Instagram Stories as she marked her birthday – and in a sweet photo, she cradled her baby granddaughter.

Natasa and Lyra looked to be as close as anyone with the tot nestled quietly in the doting grandmother's arms while all wrapped up in a pink outfit. Natasa had the look of love in her eyes as she held her granddaughter, and she also looked super glam in a white jumper, necklace and silver wristwatch.

Celebrating her special day, Aljaz attached a balloon sticker to the post and in his native Slovenian wrote: "Vse najboljse Mami," which roughly translates as 'All the best mum'.

Aljaz's mum marked a special occasion (Instagram)

Aljaz tagged his mum in the post, and a quick browse of her Instagram feed reveals the cutest photos of the former Strictly professional and his sister Lara as babies, which she typically posts on the duo's birthdays.

The dancer's wife, Janette, marked Natasa's special day with a post on her social media feed, showcasing a black-and-white photo of the duo embracing. The duo twinned with their dreamy outfits, white dresses covered in stars.

Aljaz shares Lyra with wife Janette Manrara (Instagram)

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful mother-in-law @natasaskorjanec," the mum-of-one wrote in her caption.

Aljaz certainly enjoys being a dad, and speaking to HELLO! he enthused: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

Natasa has played a small part in Lyra's life (Instagram)

In a separate interview with HELLO!, he expressed his hopes that he and Janette would welcome another child in the future, saying: "I'm really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child. Janette is still recovering, but I'm planning to keep the bottles, just in case."

The professional dancers first crossed paths in 2010 when It Takes Two presenter Janette jetted to London to perform alongside Aljaz and other dancers on Burn The Floor.

The Strictly pro is one doting dad!

After a whirlwind romance, the smitten couple went on to tie the knot in 2017 with three lavish wedding ceremonies in London, Miami and Slovenia.

For her nuptials, Janette looked every inch the beautiful bride in a gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn. Designed by close friend and former Strictly partner Julien Macdonald, Janette's dress was a strapless ivory number complete with a detachable overskirt and ruffled detailing across the back.