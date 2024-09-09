All of my soap dispensers come from Target: Here are my $15-and-under faves

From sleek and modern to timeless and traditional, there's a variety of vessels to suit every aesthetic.

Placing a stylish soap dispenser near your sink is an easy way to zhuzh up your countertop — and it'll cost you as little as $6. (Target)

We all have our pet peeves, whether it's your spouse leaving the toilet seat up or the fact that your neighbors allow their dog to bark outside at 7 a.m. (woof, indeed). Me? I can't stand the sight of branded soap dispensers (AKA the bottles soap comes packaged in) on a bathroom or kitchen counter. Unless you're buying a super high-end brand, they're usually total eyesores; not to mention, they're not so eco-friendly. I prefer to buy soap in bulk (less plastic waste) and transfer it to my own aesthetically pleasing dispensers — and I get them all from good ol' Target.

There's something about pumping soap from a pretty dispenser that makes washing my hands feel slightly more luxurious, and I love the way these vessels instantly help elevate a room. Target has a slew of chic options, and while they might look expensive, they're incredibly affordable. In fact, I've rounded up a bunch of my favorites, and not a single one costs more than $15. Talk about cleaning up!

Target Threshold Recycled Glass Soap Dispenser This is the very soap dispenser that's currently gracing my primary bathroom's counter, and I adore it. For starters, it's made of 100% recycled glass and is ever-so-irregularly-shaped, which makes it look more bespoke than mass-produced. Plus, the blue-green tint helps my neutral-colored soap pop just enough. $10 at Target

Target Threshold Modern Resin Soap Pump Of course, opaque dispensers like this one come in handy when your soap's a more jarring hue, like neon orange. The subtle ridged texture gives this bottle's clean, simplistic design just a little more flair. "Such a stunning piece!" swooned a Target customer. "Very well made, sturdy and would look beautiful in any space. We have it in our guest bathroom and get so many compliments!" $10 at Target

Target Threshold Marble Soap Pump It doesn't get more elegant than black and gold. This looker will make washing your mitts feel downright lavish (and there's a matching catch-all you can add if you'd like). "Great quality soap pump!" declared a user. "It's heavy/sturdy and the quality is great. I love the modern look to it ... it looks very sleek in my guest bathroom. Very easy to put the soap inside and the pump works well." $15 at Target

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Acrylic Shower Dispenser This fluted beauty looks like glass, but won't shatter if you accidentally knock it over! You can switch up the color of the soap you fill it with, and it'll essentially be like getting a new bottle each time. "I love these acrylic shower dispensers," raved a reviewer. "They are a great size and they fit perfectly on the shelf I installed in my shower. These hold a generous amount of product. I love the simplicity of the design, as it goes well with any color decor. Thanks for making my shower feel fancy." $10 at Target

Target Room Essentials Square Soap Dispenser Go for the gold with this square-shaped stunner, which is made of plastic rather than breakable glass. Looks a bit fancy, costs $6 ... we love to see it! "Nice, sleek design," said a buyer. "Attractive, easy to fill and dispenses soap into your hand — some dispensers shoot the liquid soap in a straight stream." $6 at Target

Target Room Essentials Ceramic Soap Pump How fun is this dot-covered dispenser? Because it's ceramic, it feels (and looks) a lot more expensive than its $6 price tag would imply. No one has to know but us! "This adorable speckled hand soap pump fit my bathroom aesthetic perfectly!" exclaimed an enthusiast. "It has just enough character, but not too wild. The pump pushes down with ease. I accidentally dropped it while refilling (off the sink down to the floor) and I am pleased to announce it did not suffer any injuries and was perfectly fine!" $6 at Target

Target Threshold Acacia Soap Pump Prefer to go the rustic route? This wooden vessel is understated yet chic, thanks to its chrome pump — and can you say "cozy fall vibes"? "I'm impressed by this dispenser!" admitted a shopper. "My sink isn't very low, and it splashes a lot, so I was expecting this to show hard water stains and fall apart within weeks! I've now had [it] for two months and it still looks brand new despite constantly getting wet!" $15 at Target

Target Room Essentials Ribbed Soap Pump Just because something is monochrome doesn't necessarily mean it's monotonous — and this adorable dispenser is proof. From the trendy ridges to its modern-looking spout, it's got plenty of style and character. "This soap pump is so cute, and it works really well!" gushed a parent. "I like the wide top, which makes it really easy for my toddler and preschooler to push down. I [also] like that the base has a stone-like texture." $6 at Target

Target Threshold Woven and Glass Soap Pump This easy-breezy glass bottle might not literally transport you to a warm beach, but it can at least contribute to a tropical resort-like aesthetic. Now if I could just get "The Piña Colada Song" out of my head... "This soap pump bottle is great!" wrote a fan. "It is much larger than I expected (and that's a good thing!). I like that it is glass, it adds some weight to it so it doesn't feel so 'flimsy' when I push down the spout to pump out the soap. The woven pattern is great for a bathroom decor with a beach or sunny theme." $10 at Target

Target Threshold Apothecary Glass Soap Dispenser There's something so classic about an amber bottle, and this timeless pump is no exception. Complete the collection with a matching toothbrush holder. "These are the cutest soap dispensers," wrote a shopper. "They go great with my decor and add something extra to my bathroom and kitchen rather than having a plastic soap dispenser; it looks fancy." $15 at Target

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Milk Glass Soap Pump Last, but certainly not least, this sophisticated charmer looks like it could be straight out of Bridgerton — affordable luxury at its finest. Opt for a black or brass (pictured) spout. "I love the fluted milk glass," swooned a fan. "These are simple but stylish with a clean and fresh look … perfect for our needs." $10 at Target

