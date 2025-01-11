Alleged Chinese spy who befriended Prince Andrew still a director of six UK companies

Luke Barr
·3 min read
Yang Tengbo built ties with Prince Andrew through the Chinese arm of his Pitch@Palace initiative
Yang Tengbo built ties with Prince Andrew through the Chinese arm of his Pitch@Palace initiative

The alleged Chinese spy who had a close business relationship with the Duke of York is still a director at six British companies, filings show.

Despite being banned from entering the country on national security grounds, Yang Tengbo has not yet been removed from the UK’s corporate register.

That is despite mounting scrutiny from MPs, who have urged regulators to “urgently” review whether Mr Yang, 50, can still meet the requirements of being a “fit and proper person”.

Liam Byrne MP, chairman of the Business and Trade Committee, recently wrote to Companies House to question why the alleged spy’s directorships were “still active”.

However, in a response published last week, Companies House said it was unable to intervene.

It said: “Whilst Mr Tengbo [Yango] has been refused entry into the UK, unless Mr Tengbo [Yang] is disqualified as a director, or appears on the UK sanctions list, we have no powers to act in relation to his appointments as a director.”

Prince Andrew has said he 'ceased all contact' with Yang Tengbo when concerns were first raised about him by the Government
Prince Andrew has said he ‘ceased all contact’ with Yang Tengbo when concerns were first raised about him by the Government

This has fuelled confusion over which regulator can act on the issue, as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator for financial services firms, also claimed last night that it was unable to strip Mr Yang of his directorships.

AN FCA spokesman instead claimed it was a matter for the Insolvency Service, a separate Government agency.

Mr Byrne said: “If we’re to safeguard our country better from foreign threats then we have to make sure that Companies House is no longer a weak link in the defence against economic crime and malevolent influence.”

He said it was now essential that the relevant regulator “reviews this matter urgently to help understand whether Mr Yang can still be judged a ‘fit and proper’ person to be a UK company director”.

Mr Byrne added: “[It is] surprising in many ways that while Mr Yang is denied leave to enter the country, he is still allowed to carry on with his duties as a director of companies listed at Companies House.”

One of the companies that still lists Mr Yang as a director is Hampton Group International, a lobbying firm that has extensive links to China.

The businessman was thrust into the spotlight last month when he was named by the High Court as an alleged Chinese spy, raising concerns over his relationship with the Duke of York.

The Home Office excluded Mr Yang from the UK last year after MI5 deemed him to be an agent engaged in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Mr Yang, who was referred to as H6 before an anonymity order was overturned, built ties with the Duke through the Chinese arm of his Pitch@Palace initiative.

This led to Mr Yang being invited to the Duke’s birthday party in 2020, with judges having described him as a “close confidant” of the Duke.

However, in a statement issued last month, Mr Yang said he had “done nothing wrong or unlawful”, claiming that the “widespread description” of him as a spy was “entirely untrue”.

The Duke has said he “ceased all contact” with Mr Yang when concerns were first raised about him by the Government.

As well as building a close relationship with the Duke, Mr Yang also met some of Britain’s most influential figures, including David Cameron and Theresa May, former prime ministers.

Mr Yango also kept pictures of the encounters on the desk of his London office.

The Chinese national, who began using the anglicised name of Chris Yang, was also a central figure in arranging the first UK-China Business Leaders’ Summit, where he was seen with George Osborne, the then chancellor.

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump Goes on Bonkers Rant After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

    Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele

  • What rights could Donald Trump lose now that he's a convicted felon?

    Trump is the first former or incoming U.S. president to receive a criminal sentence. What you need to know about his rights.

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • Trump-Appointed Justice Casts Deciding Vote Against Him

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Liberals aren't popular in the West. But 3 likely leadership contenders can play up regional roots

    Whoever emerges from the upcoming Liberal leadership race will face a formidable Conservative challenger with a populist message and deep connections to Alberta. And this battle for the nation's top political post has a distinctly western Canadian flavour, with three major figures tied to the region.On Friday, CBC News reported former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is expected to formally announce his bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late next week, backed by more than 30 MPs. C

  • Trump Nominee Tulsi Gabbard Flip-Flops On Key Issue Amid Confirmation Fight

    The former lawmaker offered an olive branch to GOP national security hawks who hold the keys to her confirmation as Trump's director of national intelligence.