I Already Found My Christmas Dress, but These 9 Options Were Runner-Ups
Festive picks start at $50.
In my family, we all get together for a fancy sit-down Christmas dinner, and every year, I make it a point to be best dressed. I didn’t win last year due to my aunt from L.A. upstaging me, but this year, I’m seeking redemption. I started my hunt for the perfect dress months ago, and all I’ll say is I’m winning this year. While I’m keeping my pick under wraps, I rounded up the nine other top contenders that were on my list, including velvety off-the-shoulder styles, silver midis, and festive red milkmaid dresses. Shop these head-turning picks below, starting at $50.
My runner-up Christmas dress pick was this silky olive green number from Petal & Pup, and TBH, I’m considering getting it in the steel gray for New Year’s. It also comes in black and pink, and can be styled in three ways: off-the-shoulder, off-one-shoulder, or as a wide boatneck. My favorite aspect of the floor-length dress is the delicate bow details that hang off the shoulders.
Chang Yun Wrap Sweater Dress
If you’re doing something a bit more low-key and want a dress that’s cute and comfy, my pick is Chang Yun’s wrap sweater dress in the festive red shade. It features a functional wrap design with a belt for a secure fit, as well as a wide V-neckline, an open back, full sleeves, two side-seam slits for ease of movement, and a midi length.
Hutch Chesca Dress
No one wants a dress they’ll only wear once, and that’s not the case with this Chesca style from Hutch. I could see this being perfect for Christmas dinner and Valentine’s Day. The pink and red floral shift dress features a deep-V back neckline and cute little bows on the shoulders.
