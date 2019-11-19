There Was An Alternate 'GoT' Ending That We'll Never See

From Esquire

In case you've been over The Wall the past several months, HBO's epic fantasy show, Game of Thrones, came to an end earlier this year after eight seasons. Millions of fans were left unimpressed with how the team concluded the saga, with some even petitioning to have the final season remade.





Photo credit: HBO More

But it could all have been so different. Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, has revealed that an alternate ending was filmed for the show's season eight finale. In recent conversation with Metro, he teased how viewers could've witnessed a completely different outcome, explaining: "Well, we shot an alternative ending. That was mostly for fun but I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you about that."

The Norwegian native also weighed in on season eight's surprises: "The funny thing is after season seven I had my theories, fans had theirs, everybody; the cast had their theories so there were thousands of theories.

"To choose one path would be difficult to say but there were many things I didn't see coming; there was the element of surprise which I liked."



Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available to pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray now

You Might Also Like