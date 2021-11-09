EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL:

'It feels almost like a tattoo': Alyssa Milano on learning to love her C-section scar

Ellie Spina
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Alyssa Milano attends Sean Penn, Bryan Lourd and Vivi Nevo Host 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE at Wiltern Theatre on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Alyssa Milano is opeing up about her C-section scar. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Alyssa Milano is wearing her C-section scar with pride.

In an episode of People's new "Me Becoming Mom" podcast, the 48-year-old actress opened up about learning to embrace her body after childbirth. 

Milano, who shares two children with her husband David Bugliari, says she isn't afraid to wear her C-section scar like a badge of honour.

"How many people can say this is where they cut me open, removed all of the organs in the way, got my baby out, gave me my baby, put all of the organs back in, and then stitched me and stapled me up?" she said. "There's something incredibly tribal about it, almost."

"It feels almost like a tattoo in a way," she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

This isn't the first time the "Charmed" star has spoken out about her body image since having children. In 2017, Milano revealed that pregnancy made her appreciate her body and what it's capable of.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

“Once you have kids, you realize what the human body is made to do,” she told People at the time, adding that even the production of breastmilk is something to be fascinated by.

“You realize why sometimes women’s bodies retain fat, and usually that’s biologically to create breast milk," she said. "You realize all the changes your body goes through hormonally.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

She added that the female body is like "a machine."

“It’s really an awakening — when you get pregnant and have a child — that the female body is the most amazing machine imaginable.”

