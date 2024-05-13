Alzheimer's Research UK and Cadbury create Memory Bar boxes

There are almost one million people living with dementia in the UK today and analysis from Alzheimer’s Research UK confirms it to be the UK’s biggest killer . The number of people living with dementia is predicted to increase to more than 1.6 million by 2050. To help put a stop to the heartbreak dementia causes, Cadbury has partnered with Alzheimer's Research UK to support the charity’s research for a cure. As part of the partnership, Cadbury is launching ‘Memory Bar Boxes’ to support people living with dementia by stimulating conversation and supporting memory activities. That’s because one activity which has been suggested as being beneficial to those living with dementia as well as carers is Reminiscence Therapy , which involves discussing memories and past experiences using tangible prompts such as photographs or nostalgic items to evoke memories and to stimulate conversation. The idea for Memory Bar Boxes came following requests from care homes and dementia support groups to the Cadbury archives for packaging no longer in circulation. Alongside Alzheimer’s Research UK, the business is working to create a nostalgic experience for those living with dementia, featuring iconic Dairy Milk bars, from as far back as 1915 until the present day. The ‘Memory Bars’ form part of a wider package in the style of a memory box, which also features a digital download link, where people can find extra content, including classic posters and past packaging from other Cadbury products. The carefully selected archive material tells the story of an iconic British brand, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary, that has been part of people’s lives through generations, in moments big and small. Throughout Dementia Action Week, members of the public will be able to apply for their own Memory Bar boxes* if they feel this could support similar memory stimulating activity at home. In addition, 2,000 boxes will be distributed to care homes across the country, with 1,000 going directly to Alzheimer’s Research UK supporters.