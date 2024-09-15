Amanda Holden flooded with messages of support amid bittersweet change for daughter Lexi

Amanda Holden celebrated a bittersweet milestone for her eldest daughter Lexi this weekend before she headed off to university for the first time.

"New beginnings. So excited for our girl," Amanda wrote on her Instagram Story of her 18-year-old daughter. "And just like that… she’s off," the Britain's Got Talent judge added, sharing several photographs of her model daughter, who this week made her runway debut at London Fashion Week.

Fans were quick to offer Amanda messages of support, penning relatable messages in the comments of her post.

Amanda shared a beautiful photograph of her daughter Lexi, 18, before she headed off to university (Instagram)

"Good luck to Lexi! I’ll never forget dropping my son off and crying the whole journey home," wrote one parent, as another sympathised: "I can imagine the tears… but such an exciting new chapter for Lexi and for you all."

Amanda's doting mother-daughter bond

Amanda shares an incredibly close relationship with her daughters Lexi and Hollie, 12, who she shares with her TV producer husband, Chris Hughes.

Amanda shares the sweetest bond with her lookalike daughters (Instagram)

The former West End star previously spoke openly about her teenage daughter Lexi leaving home for the first time, sharing mixed feelings on the major change to the family dynamic.

"I want her to live the biggest life she can live," Amanda told HELLO!, adding: "So I'll have to say goodbye. But children always come back."

Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi (right) is following in her footsteps by pursuing a modelling career (Instagram)

This isn't the first time Amanda has shared her emotion over Lexi leaving the family home – the TV star broke down in tears during an episode of her programme with comedian Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, when discussing her children flying the nest.

Amanda has said she wants her daughter to have "the best life" (Getty Images)

"They say you have 18 summers and then you're lucky to see them. It's so terrible because you wish so much of it away when you're a busy parent. And then you turn around and they're not even there," she said during a taping of the TV show.

During her radio show on Heart Breakfast earlier this month, Amanda fought back tears as she discussed her daughter's future.

Amanda spent the summer making memories with her girls (Instagram)

She told her co-host Jason King: "My daughter's going to uni and we are driving a van, anyway we are doing it next week so shout out to all parents who are saying goodbye to their big ones."

As well as going to university, Lexi will continue with her modelling career (Getty)

When asked how she was feeling about the move, Amanda fought her emotions as she admitted: "I'm so excited for her because she is just hanging around the house, itching to go.

"She got into the uni she wanted to get into, she is doing what she wants to do and I just said, do you know what, this is life darling, grab it all, live the biggest life you could possibly live."