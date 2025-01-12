Amanda Holden looks sublime rocking Barbie pink corseted dress and mermaid waves

TV star Amanda Holden was a vision in Barbie pink on Saturday as she stepped out to attend auditions in Blackpool for Britain's Got Talent.

Posing alongside fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli, Amanda looked sublime dressed in a candyfloss pink column gown crafted from shimmering sequins.

The TV star looked flawless in head-to-toe pink (Getty Images)

Her eye-catching number featured an on-trend corseted top, spaghetti straps and a slim-fit skirt running down to her ankles. The mother-of-two slipped on a pair of glossy white pointed heels and later wrapped up warm in a matching pink longline coat.

Amanda wore her tumbling locks in mermaid waves (Getty Images)

Embracing the mermaidcore aesthetic, Amanda, 53, wore her honeyed blonde locks in elegant waves that cascaded around her shoulders. As for makeup, she coated her lashes with telescopic mascara and highlighted her features with a bronzed palette and a glossy pink lip.

Alesha, meanwhile, looked her usual stylish self, rocking an oversized apple-green bomber jacket and baggy jeans. She added a pair of trainers for comfort and accessorised with some ultra-thin sunglasses and enormous silver hoop earrings.

Simon braved the chill in dark trousers and a padded puffer jacket while Bruno cut a dapper figure in a pair of stone-hued chinos and a fluffy black coat.

Amanda was joined by Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Toniolo (Getty Images)

Britain's Got Talent resumed filming after a pause in October following the death of X Factor star Liam Payne, formerly a member of One Direction, who were signed by Simon Cowell's Syco Music in 2010.

A spokesperson from Fremantle said at the time: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him."

Liam sadly passed away in October (Getty Images)

On Instagram, Simon, 65, paid tribute to the late singer with an emotional message that in part read: "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken.

"And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now."

Simon helped to form One Direction on The X Factor (Getty Images)

He continued: "You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad.

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."