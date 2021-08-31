This stand mixer with 2,400 5-star reviews is on sale for just $136

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Baking is a fun hobby that encourages your creativity, and often results in some fun kitchen experiments. Enthusiastic bakers know that when it comes to creating delicious treats in the kitchen, having the right gear on hand can take your dishes from good to great.

The Aucma Stand Mixer is one Amazon find that’s currently on sale starting at $136, and with its thousands of positive reviews from happy shoppers, it’s one to consider picking up now that it’s on sale.

What is it?

The Aucma Stand Mixer is an affordable alternative to pricey kitchen mixers — that doesn’t sacrifice on performance. It features a large 6.5 Qt. (6.2L) bowl, and a tilt-head design that allows access to install or uninstall bowls and accessories easily.

Included with each mixer, you’ll get a stainless steel bowl, whisk, dough hook and mixing beater to tackle a wide variety of recipes, plus a splash guard to protect against spills. It also has six mixing speeds and suction feet to stay in place while you work.

The mixer is available in seven different colours to choose from, but if you’re not picky you’ll get the best deal right now when you shop it in the teal blue shade.

What shoppers have to say

The Aucuma mixer is a hit among Amazon shoppers and has already earned more than 2,400 five-star reviews. It’s been called “very good value for money,” especially when you can pick one of these up on sale.

Shoppers say that it “can do all the basics” and easily tackles cakes, cookies, bread and icing without issues. Some reviewers have noted that when it comes to making large batches of dough, it can sometimes struggle to fully incorporate all ingredients, but “is excellent” as long as you're working with a smaller batch.

In addition to its powerful mixing ability, shoppers have also been impressed that this mixer emits “low noise,” compared to some other models on the market.

To buy or not to buy?

For those looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that can hold up to a range of different recipes, it’s worth considering the Aucma Stand Mixer as an option. Reviewers say that it’s well worth the money, especially if you can score it on sale.

Though its compact size can sometimes be a challenge if you often find yourself working with double or triple batch recipes, most home cooks are sure to enjoy this stand mixer for everyday use.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

