Amazon is having a massive sale on air fryers — save $81 on 'amazing' Ninja air fryer

Air fryers have become an essential kitchen appliance that can make it easier to prepare the meals you love for the people you love.

Whether you're a busy parent, a skilled chef or a kitchen novice, this multipurpose kitchen device is a great addition to your home to ensure your family is getting restaurant-quality meals at home.

In case your own kitchen is lacking, you can save up to 45 per cent on a selection of air fryers at Amazon Canada, including the Ninja AF101C Air Fryer. Normally retailing for $180, this popular air fryer is marked down to just $99.

The details

This compact Ninja air fryer lets you cook with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods — so you can enjoy healthier versions of favourites like chicken wings, french fries, and more. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on your cooking function.

With its 4-quart/3.8-litre capacity, this air fryer can feed a crowd and cook up to two pounds of french fries in one batch. It also lets your roast, reheat, and dehydrate and has a multi-layer rack that makes it easy to cook your own homemade meals.

'Best kitchen companion'

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have embraced this Ninja air fryer, which has earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating. Reviewers say that it delivers "amazing" results, cooking everything from fries to pork chops, and hot dogs to chicken fingers.

According to one reviewer, it "takes very little space" and "food is [always] cooked to perfection." Its compact size is also "great size for two people," one person shared.

"Its my best kitchen companion," wrote one reviewer who wondered how they "survived without it."

"I love this product, use it for all my frying," echoed another.

If you're new to the world of air fryers, reviewers admit that there can be a bit of a learning curve. It "takes getting used to," which is why some suggest starting off with the instructions included in the recipe book.

The verdict

If you’re considering adding the Ninja AF101C Air Fryer to your own kitchen, shoppers agree that it's a convenient and quick way to cook your food. To shop even more air fryers on sale, scroll below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

