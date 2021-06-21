Now's your chance to snag Apple AirPods for just $160 on Amazon Canada — no Prime Day sale needed

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Apple AirPods are on sale now at Amazon Canada,

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In many countries around the world today, shoppers are taking advantage of huge sales and savings as part of Amazon Prime Day. The two-day event is on now, and although the shopping event may be paused, there are still plenty of deals to be found at Amazon Canada.

Hidden among the site's many daily deals and products, you’ll actually find two models of Apple AirPods marked down to sale-level prices. Both the Apple AirPods with Charging Case and the Apple AirPods Pro are up to 10 per cent off, with even bigger savings available if you don't mind purchasing them secondhand.

You’ll find the biggest bang for your buck with the original Apple AirPods with Charging Case, which are now on sale for $160.

Save 10% on Apple AirPods with Charging Case. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $160 (originally $178)

What are they?

Apple AirPods are the wireless alternative to headphones that pair easily with your Apple device without compromising sound quality or performance.

ALSO SEE: Deal alert: these 9 top-rated Amazon air fryers are less than $100

Your AirPods charging case holds multiple full charges for your earbuds and has more than 24 hours of battery life. Each charge delivers up to five hours of play time and three hours of talk time; when not in use, they should be kept in the charging case to ensure you never miss a call, a podcast or a song.

Since the AirPods are paired via Bluetooth to your iOS device (like your iPad, iPhone or MacBook) you’ll receive a push notification when your battery is running low. When your charging case battery pack is low, simply connect the case to a power source using the included Lightning cord.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

Story continues

With a 4.7-star rating from more than 2,500 customer reviews, it’s safe to say that these wireless earbuds live up to the hype.

“Authentic Apple Product! Arrived fast and as advertised they are excellent! Pairs wonderfully with the iPhone sound quality is amazing. Battery life is really good and they are super compact, and the sound quality is just amazing as expected from Apple! Would recommend and purchase again,” reads one review.

“They are truly life changing. Sound quality is great and charging time is low. I used to think of AirPods as just another hype product from Apple but they really make phone calls significantly easier,” adds another.

While these AirPods are a great price, it’s important to keep in mind that they are one of Apple’s earlier generations. If having the latest version of the AirPods family is a top priority, then you’ll want to make sure to purchase the Apple AirPods Pro instead, which are currently on sale for $250.

Verdict

For those looking to stay on budget and still find top-quality sound, this deal on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case is almost too good to pass up. That said, this version doesn’t charge wirelessly like some of the newer models do, and offers just the basics for wireless listening.

In case you’re looking for other Apple headphones, shop them below.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Image via Amazon.

These Apple AirPods feature wireless charging that connects to any Qi-certified charger or the included Lightning cable.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $230

Apple AirPods Pro. Image via Amazon.

Choose from three sizes of silicone tips for added comfort and enjoy Active Noise Cancellation as well as Transparency mode with these waterproof AirPods.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $250 (originally $262)

Apple AirPods Max - Space Grey. Image via Amazon.

Meet the newest member of the AirPods family. These over-ear headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation to block outside noise and Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that provides theatre-like surround sound.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $779

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.