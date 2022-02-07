I tried Amazon's shopper-favourite Along Fit leggings — here's my honest review

I've been living in these Amazon fan-favourite leggings

There was a time during the early days of COVID-19 when I wore jeans to work from home in a feeble attempt to maintain some sense of normalcy in my routine. However, that brief moment in time has gone with the wind, and I've found comfort and (tummy) support during unprecedented times from one Amazon Canada go-to affordable leggings brand: Along Fit.

The bestselling brand and Amazon Canada shopper-favourite recently became the no. 1 product on the retailer's Movers & Shakers list of trending products— and they're on sale starting at $24.

From $24 $39 at Amazon

I've added three pairs of these comfortable leggings to my wardrobe and have been living in them — and loving them. Check out my honest review on whether or not the live up to the hype below.

The details

Along Fit's high-waisted leggings are made from soft, moisture-wicking material with an interior and two side pockets and tummy control for extra support.These top-rated leggings are thick enough to pass the squat test but comfortable enough to wear all day - even after your workout.

The top-rated leggings are currently available in XS- 3XL and come in 20 different colours.

First impressions

After years of reading such positive reviews of Along Fit's leggings, I decided to order a pair instead of spending upwards of $100 on a look from their pricey competitors. I purchased my leggings for their regular retail price of $39 and, following the size guide, I opted to order a large (I wear a 6/8 jean for reference).

I was surprised by the "buttery soft" fabric during my initial try-on. The leggings were thick enough without feeling too much like compression tights and provided just the right amount of tummy support. In hindsight, I probably could have ordered a medium, since there was a little bit of extra fabric in the groin and length, but considering I'm now five months pregnant, they're a comfy pair that I often reach for.

One of my biggest concerns was how well Along Fit's leggings would hold up in the wash. As someone with two dogs at home who shed, all of my clothing needs to be something I can toss in the wash without specialty instructions. My leggings (and the subsequent pairs I've added to my collection) haven't lost their shape after multiple washes and dry cycles, nor have they started to pill which is a common complaint from shoppers of certain brands.

Sometimes when I'm wearing expensive workout gear, I'm hesitant to wear it to lounge in out of fear that it'll snag or get dirty and not hold up in the wash. Luckily, the price tag and material of the Along Fit make it easy for me to wear these leggings worry-free.

What others are saying

Along Fit's leggings have earned more than 5,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, thanks to their compression fit and soft, breathable fabric.

They're "actually perfect," raved one Amazon reviewer. They're "cheaper and better quality" than competing brands and are "very comfortable."

They "make my butt look good!" wrote another, adding that the compression "sucks in" and "smooths" their postpartum tummy.

Shoppers love that the Along Fit leggings feature side pockets that are large enough to keep your phone with you throughout your workout. They hold up to regular use, and according to one user, after 10 months of wear, there were "no rips or anything."

However, despite the mostly positive reviews, some shoppers have said they noticed pilling after a few washes. Additionally, others have noted it can be difficult to find the right size, with some users calling the leggings "too small" and others calling them "too big."

Verdict

If you're on the lookout for a pair of budget-friendly leggings that look and feel just as good as more expensive brands, Along Fit's leggings might be for you. I love how comfortable and durable these leggings are and have yet to experience any issues after months of wear. However, some shoppers have struggled to find the right size. If you're between two sizes, you might want to size up to ensure you have enough room to move freely without the risk of stretching the fabric and losing some of the shape or opaqueness of the tights. Either way, they're comfortable and affordable — what more could a girl ask for?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

