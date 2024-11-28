Amazon Already Dropped Black Friday Deals Up to 85% Off This Thanksgiving

Including Apple, Dyson, Coach, and Adidas from $4.

Put down your turkey: Amazon released thousands of Black Friday 2024 deals on Thanksgiving—and prices start at just $4. To make your sale navigating a breeze, I sifted through the entire discount selection to pluck out the 100 best Black Friday deals worth buying.

Below, score jaw-dropping markdowns up to 85 percent off on highly coveted products including Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, Coach bags, and celebrity-used beauty. Just be sure to grab the Black Friday Thanksgiving sales that catch your eye ASAP—these impressive prices won’t last long.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Overall

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$190 at Amazon

Considering Amazon’s Black Friday selection is overflowing with gems, I narrowed down the top 10 items to add to your cart first. Above, grab capsule wardrobe staples including a timeless Coach bag, Calvin Klein bralette, and snuggly Hanes sweats. Plus, score beauty favorites such as the Dyson Airwrap and viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Other must-have finds: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones and shopper-loved Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner.

Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Black Friday is the perfect excuse to overhaul your winter wardrobe with fresh pieces like this luxe lounge set and butt-flattering Levi’s jeans. Below, browse through top fashion deals including snuggly sweaters, actually-comfy bras, and the ultra-warm Orolay coat you’ll see everywhere this season.

Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt

$9 at Amazon

Layering is key to winter dressing, and this classic Hanes sweatshirt achieves the perfect bundled-up look. Its design is cozy and uncomplicated, featuring a mid-weight feel, fleece fabric, and roomy fit.

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings

$25 at Amazon

Leggings are already the comfiest pants on the market, but this pair's fleece interior makes it extra snuggly. The bottoms have handy pockets and a snug fit that’s sure to keep you warm through next season. Snag the pair in 12 colors to coordinate with the rest of your cold-weather wardrobe.

Warner’s Easy Does It Smoothing Bra

$22 at Amazon

This stretchy bra goes above and beyond traditional styles, offering gentle, side-smoothing panels that hug your underarms to create a streamlined look under any top. Better yet, the pick offers wide, supportive straps for all-day comfort. (Bye, bye shoulder pain!)

Levi’s 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

$35 at Amazon

The Levi’s 725 Bootcut Jeans have thousands of five-star ratings thanks to their flattering fit, comfortable design, and stretchy material. You can grab them in a range of options including plus size or standard fit, as well as short, regular, and long inseams.

Tanming Two-Piece Lounge Set

$40 at Amazon

Couch lounging has never been so stylish thanks to this ultra-comfy knit lounge set from Tanming. It’s complete with a chic crewneck pullover and wide-leg pants that pair perfectly together yet can be worn separately for double the outfit options.

Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweater

$40 at Amazon

Sweater weather is upon us, and this Anrabess sweater is the quintessential knitwear pick. It comes in a whopping 30 colors, plus it’s made of an ultrasoft, warm (but never stuffy) material. Pair it with straight leg jeans for casual outings, or a silk maxi skirt for an elevated look.

More Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

Revamp your regimen ahead of the new year thanks to Amazon’s impressive beauty markdowns. You’ll find wrinkle-smoothing retinol cream, Martha Stewart’s go-to skin tint, and a fool-proof secret to flawless eye makeup. Did I mention prices start at $4?

CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream

$18 at Amazon

Looking to hydrate and smooth your pesky under-eye area? This CeraVe Eye Cream is about to become your best friend. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which work in tandem to deeply moisturize and reduce fine lines and puffiness.

Advanced Clinicals Retinol Cream

$18 at Amazon

Formulated with hero ingredient retinol, as its name suggests, this rich moisturizer revitalizes, tones, and firms your skin. It’s also made with calming and non-irritating ingredients such as green tea, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Bonus: It's safe for your face and body so you can get the most out of your purchase.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

$14 at Amazon

Get ready to glow with this luminous L’Oréal Paris skin tint that Martha Stewart swears by. The highlighting product gives your complexion a non-greasy, sunkissed look. A true multitasker, the formula can be worn alone, under foundation, or on the high points of your face for a natural-looking highlight.

Nature Well Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream

$20 at Amazon

Winter infamously sucks the moisture from your skin, but this ultra-hydrating Nature Well cream will be your saving grace this season. In addition to its deeply moisturizing qualities, the product reduces fine lines and wrinkles thanks to its retinol ingredient.

Julep Eyeshadow 101 Stick

$12 at Amazon

With over 30,000 five-star reviews, the Julep eyeshadow stick is well-loved for its easy application and buildable, creamy formula. Grab the foolproof find in a range of matte and shimmery options to elevate any makeup look.

Essence Lash Princess Mascara

$4 at Amazon

The Essence Lash Princess Mascara delivers a falsies effect, lengthening and volumizing your lashes with one easy swipe. Did I mention it’s under $5? Sold!

More Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals

Run, don’t walk: Amazon is a treasure trove of Apple sales right now. Treat yourself to device deals on handy AirTags, AirPods Max Headphones, and an Apple Watch. If you act quickly, you can even score a new iPad or Macbook Air laptop.

Apple AirTag Four Pack

Amazon

$73 at Amazon

If you’re prone to misplacing things, Apple’s AirTags are about to change your life. Score a four-pack of the nifty bluetooth tracking devices for under $20 apiece, and you’ll never lose your keys again.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

$499 at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max Wireless Headphones employ nose cancellation and bluetooth connection for easy listening sans wires or outside interruptions. They’re available in 10 sleek colors, plus they have a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon

$379 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers all of your favorite applications handily ready on your wrist. This upgraded version offers a larger screen display and faster charging than older models. Not to mention, it makes for the perfect holiday gift.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$170 at Amazon

Spoil yourself with Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless headphones while they’re on rare sale. There’s a reason more than 10,000 shoppers purchased the bluetooth earbuds in the past month; they remove twice as much background noise as traditional AirPods for easy on-the-go listening.

Apple Pencil (Second Generation)

$90 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil will instantly elevate your iPad experience. Perfect for doodling, notetaking, and beyond, it’s precise and easy to use.

More Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Skin Care Deals

Winter weather is nearly upon us, and your skin will need a little extra TLC. Luckily, you can score sales on rich creams, a plumping collagen mask, and the magic line-smoothing wand that celebrities can’t stop raving about.

Solawave Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle

Amazon

$79 at Amazon

Celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon swear by the SolaWave Facial Wand you can score in this value bundle, along with its activating serum. The skin care device employs red light therapy to smooth wrinkles and reduce signs of aging.

Neutrogena Retinol Regenerating Cream

$25 at Amazon

When incorporating retinol into your skincare regimen, it’s crucial to give your skin ample hydration. That’s why, this Neutrogena cream is the perfect pick—it moisturizes your skin with hyaluronic acid as the retinol works its magic to smooth and firm your complexion.

Cosrx Snail Mucin Daily Repair Moisturizer

$9 at Amazon

You’ve likely heard of the viral Cosrx Snail Mucin serum, now meet its sister product, the Daily Repair Moisturizer. The gel-cream hybrid feels lightweight on the skin yet delivers intense hydration. Add it to your winter regimen, and thank me later.

Truskin Vitamin C Serum

$37 at Amazon

Prepare to be blown away by this TruSkin Vitamin C Serum that'll leave your skin bright and radiant. In addition to its hero ingredient, it’s formulated with vitamin E and aloe vera to hydrate and soothe your complexion. Its light texture absorbs quickly, plus it’s fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin types.

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask

$15 at Amazon

Snag this skin-plumping collagen mask from Mario Badescu, the brand Martha Stewart has used for years, while it’s on rare sale. It’s formulated to simultaneously tighten and soothe your skin. Sit back, relax, and mask.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

$19 at Amazon

Don’t skip the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum while it’s under-$20 for Black Friday. As its name suggests, the serum is formulated with retinol to smooth stubborn lines and wrinkles. Considering more than 40,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month alone, you’ll want to grab it ASAP.

More Amazon Black Friday Skin Care Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Designer Fashion Deals

If you’re a fan of the finer things, score designer fashion picks such as this classic Coach bag and your new favorite Vince sneakers. Plus, don’t miss a Calvin Klein bra or Priaynka Chopra-approved Gloria Vanderbilt jeans.

Coach Leather Swinger Bag

$173 at Amazon

No wardrobe is complete without a timeless black bag (I don’t make the rules). Made with ultra-durable glovetanned leather and gold hardware, Coach’s Swinger shoulder bag is the definition of classic. For under $200, you can wear it as a no-fuss everyday bag or dress it up as a clutch.

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bralette

$22 at Amazon

Calvin Klein's classic triangle bralette may have been a staple of your preteen wardrobe—and it's back again, this time with a light lining (and the same, nostalgic style). The wireless style offers all-day comfort, and is conveniently convertible to a racerback style.

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans

$20 at Amazon

Meet your new favorite jeans: the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda pair. The bottoms boast a sleek cut, simple silhouette, and stretch denim material. Better yet, they’re available in 30-plus colors to choose from. Yes, please!

Vince Warren Platform Sneakers

$115 at Amazon

Elevate your casual wardrobe with this chic pair of platform Vince sneakers. Thanks to their comfortable feel, lightweight-yet-resilient sole, and chic suede leather uppers, the shoes are sure to become your new ol’ reliables.

Coach Abigail Ballet Flats

$90 at Amazon

There’s nothing quite as classy as great ballet flats, and this Abigail pair from Coach is certainly no exception. With a bow detail and the brand’s signature emblem hardware, the shoes level-up every outfit. Plus, it features a padded footbed for an extra dose of comfort.

Lee Relaxed Fit Monroe Jeans

$30 at Amazon

Anyone who’s tried Lee jeans knows just how comfortable and high-quality they are. That’s why, you’ll want to snag this Monroe pair, which features a classic straight cut to pair with practically anything in your wardrobe.

More Amazon Black Friday Designer Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Shoe Deals

You can never have too many shoes. Snag fabulous footwear like these Oprah-loved slip-on sneakers, Jennifer Garner-loved running shoes, and snuggly shearling-lined boots from the Ugg family.

Vionic Kimmie Slip-On Sneakers

$70 at Amazon

Comfort and style don't always go hand-in-hand, but in this case, they absolutely do. These Vionic suede slip-ons are approved by Oprah and podiatrists thanks to their easy-to-wear feel. They come in a range of colors to match with your everyday wardrobe. Plus, they're designed to mitigate pronation and heel pain with their cushiony insole and arch support.

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Boots

$80 at Amazon

Nothing screams cozy quite like shearling-lined boots. Slip your feet into this pair from Ugg’s sister brand and prepare to wear it on repeat all season.

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers

$65 at Amazon

Trend alert: The neutral colorway is so hot for winter and goes with almost anything in your wardrobe. Dress them up with your go-to jeans or wear them with snuggly joggers to elevate your lounge looks.

Adidas Park Street Sneakers

$44 at Amazon

Adidas sneakers have been a fashion staple for years, but the Park Street style may just become your new go-to pair. It features a low-top silhouette, cushioned midsoles and a fashion-forward look.

Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Bootie Slippers

$29 at Amazon

Perfect for indoor lounging and braving the cold alike, these Dearfoams booties offer a cuddly, plush feel with each step. Plus, they’re super cute and Oprah-approved. What more could you want in slippers?

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running Shoes

$120 at Amazon

Find everything you want in supportive running shoes with the Adrenaline GTS 23 sneakers from the brand Jennifer Garner wears on repeat. A lightweight midsole? Check. A breathable mesh upper? Check. A stylish, low-profile design? Check.

More Amazon Black Friday Shoe Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Hair Care Deals

Spoil your strands with hair care heroes including the time-saving Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler and handy Kitsch shampoo bar. For a thicker, fuller mane invest in this biotin shampoo and the shine-activating Dr. Groot Miracle Treatment (I can attest, it lives up to its name).

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler

$31 at Amazon

Shave minutes off your getting-ready time with the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler that leaves you with salon-quality results in no time. It simultaneously dries and styles your mane, keeping flyaways at bay.

Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

$28 at Amazon

If thicker locks are your goal, shop the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo on major markdown. Not only does it cleanse your scalp of buildup, but it promotes growth and fullness thanks to its hero ingredient biotin.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

$8 at Amazon

Another hair care superstar, the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo has the power to transform dry, brittle strands. More than 30,000 people purchased in the past month alone, per Amazon—it’s a best-seller for a reason.

Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar

$11 at Amazon

Warning: The Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar may just transform the way you shower. The eco-conscious product promotes scalp and hair health. Plus, it’s travel-friendly and downright convenient.

Dr. Groot Miracle In-Shower Treatment

$24 at Amazon

Dr. Groot's Miracle In-Shower Treatment enhances your mane’s smoothness in seconds. While it may seem too good to be true, editors and celebrity hairstylists swear by the nourishing formula for silky strands.

Luseta Rosemary Hair Growth Oil

$14 at Amazon

The Luseta Rosemary Hair Growth Oil strengthens strands, stimulates hair growth, and fends off damage thanks to its all-star ingredient lineup of rosemary, mint, biotin, and argan oil. If you’re looking to give your mane a little TLC, snag the shopper-loved find while it’s on sale.

More Amazon Black Friday Hair Care Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Gift Deals

Believe it or not, the holiday season is upon us and you’ll want to secure gifts for everyone on your list while prices are this good. Below, get your hands on a number of picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things list, including snuggly slippers and luxe pajamas. And, don’t forget to treat yourself with pretty picks like this BaubleBar arm candy.

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

$25 at Amazon

This Oprah-loved beauty bag doubles as a convenient crossbody fit to stow all of your essentials. Organize your go-to products in the compact pouch, which fits comfortably inside the larger drawstring vegan leather bag.

Dearfoams Hannah Knit Clog Slippers

$27 at Amazon

Another pick with Oprah’s stamp of approval, these fuzzy knit clog slippers will impress anyone on your list this holiday season. They have cushioned memory foam insoles for a cloud-like feel with each step. You can't go wrong placing these fluffy foot warmers under the Christmas tree.

Cozy Earth Woven Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

$184 at Amazon

This holiday season, treat yourself or your favorite person to these Cozy Earth button-up pajamas. They’re made of a soft and stretchy rayon blend, plus they feature an adjustable waistband for maximum comfort. Snag the jammies in three stylish striped options before their sale ends.

Violet and Brooks Foldable Ear Muffs

$26 at Amazon

These foldable ear muffs from Violet and Brooks aren’t just cute—they’re a winter must-have. One of Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2024, the fuzzy accessory keeps your ears toasty warm and makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Cincha Canvas Go-Tote Bag

$95 at Amazon

This Cincha Canvas Go-Tote Bag is the quintessential carryall. It has a sleek, stylish design that features a roomy interior and its own laptop sleeve. With three external pockets and one internal compartment, the bag can fit all of your must-haves and more.

La Jolie Muse Sandalwood Glass Candle

$21 at Amazon

Invite the outdoors into your space with this woody and warm scented La Jolie Muse candle that screams autumn. Complemented with notes of patchouli, this natural soy wax candle is a luxe addition to any home.

More Amazon Black Friday Gift Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Home and Tech Deals

Before heading to checkout, upgrade your space with Amazon’s Black Friday home and tech deals. Snag the trending Ninja Creami, a cordless Dyson vacuum, and this time-saving vegetable chopper. Don’t sleep on electronics deals, either, including the Roku’s streaming device.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

$198 at Amazon

Run, don’t walk: The viral Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is on rare sale right now. The easy-to-use sweet treat machine can turn virtually anything into ice cream, sorbet, gelato, or milkshakes.

Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Large Glass Candle

Amazon

$17 at Amazon

Curate the perfect cozy vibes with the help of Yankee Candle’s Balsam and Cedar candle, which just so happens to be discounted in time for the holiday season. The fragrant find delivers more than 110 hours of burn time so you can enjoy it through winter.

Roku Express Streaming Device with Remote

$19 at Amazon

Roku’s Express Streaming Device may be small, but it’s certainly mighty. Simply plug the handy device into your TV to enjoy more than 400 free live channels. Did I mention it’s under $20?

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$330 at Amazon

Ditch your old, clunky vacuum for this sleek cordless Dyson model with attachments to reach the toughest-to-clean spots. On sale for more than $100 off, you won’t regret snagging this handy cleaning gadget.

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

$32 at Amazon

Meal prep has never been easier thanks to the Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper. It has five interchangeable blades so you can cut any kind of vegetable to your preference. Bonus: The catch tray ensures minimal cleanup time.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

$48 at Amazon

Bring a luxury hotel feel to your bedroom with the bestselling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows. They deliver a cooling feel, cushy polyester filling, and bounce-back design fit for every kind of sleeper.

More Amazon Black Friday Home and Tech Deals

Hurry to Amazon to score these epic Black Friday deals ASAP—they won’t last long.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

$400 at Amazon

Tatcha Forest Awakening Hinoki Body Oil

Amazon

Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers

$54 at Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

Amazon

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Wireless Bralette

$20 at Amazon

When is Amazon Black Friday?

Black Friday 2024 falls on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, but Amazon’s Black Friday sales officially started on Thursday, November 21. You’ll want to act quickly to score major savings on early Amazon deals right now.

When Does Black Friday End on Amazon?

Amazon’s Black Friday sale runs from November 21 through November 29. Then, the retailer will offer Cyber Monday deals from November 29 through December 2. Bear in mind, not all markdowns will last for the duration of the event; many will only be available for a day—and in some cases, a few hours. So, snag the picks that catch your eye fast.

How I Picked the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

The best Amazon Black Friday deals were carefully curated based on the most impressive markdowns. You’ll find discounts on reliable, fan-favorite brands including Coach, Dyson, and Levi’s. The top sales also include editor-loved picks tested in-house, celebrity-approved items, rare deals, and products that are marked down to their lowest prices of the year.

Kyra Surgent is a shopping writer at InStyle who’s specialized in all things Amazon for three years. She covers celebrity-worn styles, seasonal trends, and designer deals for less. Surgent has tested hundreds of Amazon products to expertly source the best sales.