Last-minute back to school deal: Save up to 27% on Asus Chromebooks on Amazon

Chromebooks are known as being some of the most affordable laptops, and with their simple interface and generally compact and lightweight design, they're a great choice for students of all ages.

For anyone looking to upgrade their device this school year, you're not going to want to miss out on Amazon Canada's latest deal.

A range of ASUS laptops are up to 27 per cent off in time for the back to school season, with deals that start at just $179.

This compact and portable Chromebook is a budget-friendly laptop for students (or those just looking for an affordable machine). With a simple setup that gets you online in minutes, you can connect your device to your Google account, providing easy access to email, Google Drive, Google Chrome browser and more.

The laptop comes with an impressive front-facing camera to have you looking your best on video calls. For added functionality, this Chromebook also offers a 180° lay-flat hinge that allows it to be fully opened and laid completely flat on a desk or table. This setup makes it easy to share ideas, visuals and more with friends and family.

Tech specs

For those looking for more information on the nitty gritty about this Chromebook, it features an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, an 11.6" HD display and 4GB of memory.

It also comes with four USB ports, and an anti-glare screen that provides crisp visuals. Two built-in stereo speakers provide audio, along with a jack for headphones if you’re looking to keep things quiet for those around you.

Although this Chromebook hasn't received many customer reviews, there's no denying that it's a great deal at its current sale price of $179. And with the new school year now in full swing, it also makes a great choice for students of all ages.

