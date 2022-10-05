This popular Asus Chromebook is on sale for under $200 at Amazon Canada

The ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" is on sale now for $180 at Amazon Canada.

While it's easy to spend hundreds, or even thousands on high-end tech like laptops or desktop computers, sometimes all you need is a device that offers just the basics.

That's where a Chromebook comes in, and one top-rated laptop is currently a whopping 40 per cent off at Amazon Canada ahead of their upcoming Prime Early Access Sale.

Normally retailing for $299, the ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" is on sale now for just $180.

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6". Image via Amazon.

What is it?

This compact and portable Chromebook is a budget-friendly laptop for students (or those just looking for an affordable machine). With a simple setup that gets you online in minutes, you can connect your device to your Google account, providing easy access to email, Google Drive, Google Chrome browser and more.

The laptop comes with an impressive HDR camera to have you looking your best on video calls. You can also rest assured that this laptop is ready for a full day, as it boasts up to 12-hours of battery life.

For added functionality, this Chromebook also offers a 180° lay-flat hinge that allows it to be fully opened and laid completely flat on a desk or table. This setup makes it easy to share ideas, visuals and more with friends and family.

Tech specs

For those looking for more information on the nitty gritty about this Chromebook, it features an Intel Celeron Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, an 11.6" HD display and 4GB of memory.

It also comes with two USB-C ports, and one USB 3.2 ports, and a microSD card slot to connect to all of your other devices. Two built-in stereo speakers provide audio, along with a jack for headphones if you’re looking to keep things quiet for those around you.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 has a 180-degree hinge for sharing visuals easily. Image via Amazon.

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a 4.3-star rating from more than 2,000 customer reviews, the ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" has been called "a great Chromebook for learning."

One reviewer shared that they have been using it to "stream games" and "remote access" their main PC. They wrote that it has been "very smooth" to use, and is a "a fine piece of hardware."

Another reviewer revealed that "this Chromebook delivers all I need and more," including daily functions like access to the internet, Microsoft Office, and more.

"So easy to set up!" shared one reviewer.

"This Chromebook is perfect," shared another. "Can't beat the price."

Since this laptop runs on the Chrome operating system, some reviewers found it "a little difficult to navigate." It may take some time to get used to, but shoppers have found the laptop to be "simple and easy to use" over time.

Final verdict

Ringing in at its current sale price of $180, this Chromebook is one of the most affordable devices around. It's been called a "good basic laptop" since it does feature a smaller screen size and limited capabilities. However, the tradeoffs result in a simple and lightweight laptop that's ideal for light computing and everyday use.

If you’re looking to shop this laptop on sale, this deal is only on for a limited time, so be sure to grab one while it's still in stock.

