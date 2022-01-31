This 'spill resistant' Chromebook laptop is on sale on Amazon Canada for just $229

Save 34% on the ASUS Chromebook C403 Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop.

As anyone with a clumsy streak well knows, sometimes keeping your electronics in pristine condition is easier said than done. There's a reason why shatter-proof cases and "rugged" devices are so popular, after all.

If you're looking for a laptop that can withstand the drops, spills and crashes that come with everyday life, there's one standout choice that's designed to handle it all.

The ASUS Chromebook C403 Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop is a shopper-approved device that's available on Amazon Canada, and right now it's on sale for $229.

$229 $349 at Amazon

The details

In addition to containing all of the tools you'd expect from a Chromebook, this ASUS laptop is built to withstand the toughest conditions.

It has a rubber safety grip to help protect against drops and a durable 3D-textured finish to help with scratches and fingerprints. For even more protection, it also has a has a spill-resistant keyboard that makes it the perfect Chromebook for the classroom or any accident-prone environment.

Built-in Google software lets you access a library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines and more.

What shoppers are saying

Thanks to its affordable price tag, long battery life and simple setup, Amazon shoppers have given this ASUS laptop top marks. It's been called a "strong little machine" that's "perfect for kids" — or others who are prone to accidents.

One reviewer noted purchasing this laptop for their school-aged child, and wrote that it's "ideal for all their academic needs" as well as being "sturdy and durable."

"Quick, efficient, effective, and sleek!" raved another reviewer.

Since this laptop runs on the Chrome operating system, it has some definite advantages, as well as some drawbacks. The simple interface is easy to use and syncs up with your Gmail account in just minutes, but may require a bit of a learning curve if you're used to a Windows or Mac laptop.

It also is better suited to everyday tasks like browsing the internet or editing documents, but may not be the best choice for gaming, or working with large image and video files.

Verdict

At $229 it's hard to go wrong with this portable and durable ASUS laptop. Shoppers agree that it's a top choice if you're looking for a "basic" and affordable option, especially one that's user-friendly for kids and older adults.

Those who need something more powerful may find this Chromebook lacking, but it still delivers everything you need for those who are after a device with "no extra bells and whistles."

