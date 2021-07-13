Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Mindy Kaling says this $17 face mask 'really works' for her oily skin (Photos via Getty Images & Amazon)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In addition to being a best-selling author and one of the funniest women on television, Mindy Kaling has cracked the code on oily skin.

The 42-year-old has been honest about her struggles with acne and oily skin in the past, telling Who What Wear, "I break out less than I did when I was a teenager, but it's never gone away, and I don't think it ever will, so I do a whole routine."

ALSO SEE: I tried this internet-famous acne oil — here's my honest review

Part of which includes this best-selling face mask from Amazon, an under-$20 find that one reviewer described as the "best cosmetic product I have ever used."

Aztec Secret's Indian Healing Clay (Photo via Amazon)

SHOP IT: Amazon, $18 (originally $20)

Made of 100 per cent natural calcium bentonite clay, the Amazon best-selling beauty product can be used for anything from a hair, body and face mask to soothing a pesky bug bite.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

"Sometimes I put glop on my face for beauty reasons. This one was cheapo and fun to mix and really worked," Mindy Kaling wrote on an Instagram photo featuring the Aztec Secret mask. "I don't get paid by them or anything! Just have mega oily skin and @clarisshair and @jankinjo recommended this on book tour. It works! Plus it makes me look frightening."

Mixed with equal parts of apple cider vinegar or water, the powdered calcium bentonite clay transforms into a smooth paste that, according to reviewers, will zap pimples, brighten skin, reduce inflammation — and remove toxins.

"I woke up with a large 'under the skin' pimple on Sunday morning that was painful to the touch," writes one shopper. "I put the mask on for 10 minutes Sunday night, and once I washed it off, the pimple was gone!!! This type of pimple, for me, usually lasts days at the very least. This stuff is magic."

Story continues

ALSO SEE: This Revlon hair dryer brush is the best hair tool I've ever used — and it's currently on sale

According to the brand, when using the clay as a face mask, it's natural to feel a pulling and tightening sensation; additionally, any redness will usually disappear within 30 minutes.

"This product is the best cosmetic product I have ever used in my life. I am in disbelief at the results," reads one five-star review. "It's extremely dramatic. I've never used a mask this good in my life. [...] My skin was entirely smooth like I had just had Botox, fillers, and laser resurfacing. Lifelong customer."

On sale for less than $20, Aztec Secret's Healing Clay is a celebrity-backed, wallet-friendly beauty find. And honestly, if Mindy Kaling swears by it, that's all proof we need.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.